Alundra Blayze Wants A WWE Retirement Match

Well you know what? One can only scream on top of the mountain for so long and so loud… When are you going to give one of your golden era Hall of Famer‘s a freaking retirement match? Just putting it out there. After this I’m done. I mean really I’m not getting any younger 🙄😂 https://t.co/TQIR3bqlb0

WCW and WWF alumni Alundra Blayze (also known as Madusa) responded to the Tweet.

WWE's official Twitter account sent out a question to their followers: who would you like to see appear in the two Royal Rumble matches this year?

Ben Carter Clears Up When He Was Offered A WWE Contract

Ben Carter posted online on Twitter today, and he had decided to make it clear on the rumor going around about when he was offered a contract within WWE. Carter previously was seen on both AEW and Im[...] Jan 22 - Ben Carter posted online on Twitter today, and he had decided to make it clear on the rumor going around about when he was offered a contract within WWE. Carter previously was seen on both AEW and Im[...]

Photo Of Owen Hart and British Bulldog Playing WWF WrestleMania On PS1

Cool photo of Owen Hart and British Bulldog playing WWF Wrestlemania on PS1. from r/SquaredCircle BretHartBuriesThis on Reddit: “Owen was always a better video game worker than most of[...] Jan 22 - Cool photo of Owen Hart and British Bulldog playing WWF Wrestlemania on PS1. from r/SquaredCircle BretHartBuriesThis on Reddit: “Owen was always a better video game worker than most of[...]

Jon Moxley Comments On A Possible Return To WWE

AEW star Jon Moxley recently spoke to Bleacher Report, in which he was asked about a possible return to WWE in the future. Here is what he said: "You gotta say never say never, because you don&rsq[...] Jan 22 - AEW star Jon Moxley recently spoke to Bleacher Report, in which he was asked about a possible return to WWE in the future. Here is what he said: "You gotta say never say never, because you don&rsq[...]

WWE Superstar Spectacle Results (SPOILERS)

WWE taped Superstar Spectacle today at the ThunderDome in Tampa Bay, Florida. The event is set to broadcast on the WWE Network on Tuesday at 9:30 AM ET, made for Indian fans for their Republic Day cel[...] Jan 22 - WWE taped Superstar Spectacle today at the ThunderDome in Tampa Bay, Florida. The event is set to broadcast on the WWE Network on Tuesday at 9:30 AM ET, made for Indian fans for their Republic Day cel[...]

NBC Sports Network Shutting Down Could Impact WWE Programming

NBC is to shut down the NBC Sports Network by the end of 2021, according to SportsBusinessDaily.com. The shutdown of the network would mean NHL and NASCAR being moved to the USA Network, which "could[...] Jan 22 - NBC is to shut down the NBC Sports Network by the end of 2021, according to SportsBusinessDaily.com. The shutdown of the network would mean NHL and NASCAR being moved to the USA Network, which "could[...]

Major Names "Nearly Locks" For WrestleMania 37

WrestleVotes revealed on Twitter that John Cena and Goldberg are "nearly locks" to appear at WrestleMania 37. The Undertaker is TBD. WrestleVotes also recently reported that WWE is planning for 25,00[...] Jan 22 - WrestleVotes revealed on Twitter that John Cena and Goldberg are "nearly locks" to appear at WrestleMania 37. The Undertaker is TBD. WrestleVotes also recently reported that WWE is planning for 25,00[...]

SPOILER: Two Former Stars Return At ROH Tapings

Ring of Honor has taped several shows in advance in order to fill TV time for the next month. What may be surprising to some fans is the two women who returned at those tapings: Angelina Love and Man[...] Jan 22 - Ring of Honor has taped several shows in advance in order to fill TV time for the next month. What may be surprising to some fans is the two women who returned at those tapings: Angelina Love and Man[...]

Tony Khan On Working With IMPACT Wrestling, Where The Idea Came From

Tony Khan recently spoke with Renee Paquette on her Oral Sessions podcast about AEW's newfound working relationship with IMPACT Wrestling that has resulted in a growing back-and-forth invasion angle. [...] Jan 22 - Tony Khan recently spoke with Renee Paquette on her Oral Sessions podcast about AEW's newfound working relationship with IMPACT Wrestling that has resulted in a growing back-and-forth invasion angle. [...]

Big Plans For Aleister Black's Return

According to a report from PWInsider, WWE has big plans for Aleister Black for his impending return to WWE television. The idea is for him to have a "dramatic debut" on SmackDown, however plans have [...] Jan 22 - According to a report from PWInsider, WWE has big plans for Aleister Black for his impending return to WWE television. The idea is for him to have a "dramatic debut" on SmackDown, however plans have [...]

Xavier Woods Respond To Undertaker Not Being A Fan Of Wrestlers Playing Video Games

During his recent interview on The Joe Rogan Experience, WWE legend The Undertaker revealed he preferred when wrestling lockers of days gone by, "when men were men. "In that era of guys, too, those[...] Jan 21 - During his recent interview on The Joe Rogan Experience, WWE legend The Undertaker revealed he preferred when wrestling lockers of days gone by, "when men were men. "In that era of guys, too, those[...]

'I Didn’t Understand It' - The Undertaker On CM Punk Quitting WWE

During an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, The Undertaker revealed what he thought about CM Punk quitting WWE and then going on to join UFC. "I didn’t understand it. He had an issue wi[...] Jan 21 - During an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, The Undertaker revealed what he thought about CM Punk quitting WWE and then going on to join UFC. "I didn’t understand it. He had an issue wi[...]

Another Dark Side Of The Ring Episode Revealed

The much anticipated Season 3 of Dark Side of the Ring will be returning to VICE soon exploring a number of dark topics that have haunted the world of pro wrestling. We learned recently that St[...] Jan 21 - The much anticipated Season 3 of Dark Side of the Ring will be returning to VICE soon exploring a number of dark topics that have haunted the world of pro wrestling. We learned recently that St[...]

The Undertaker Says Current WWE Product Is "A Little Soft"

WWE legend The Undertaker has revealed that he struggles with the current WWE product because he feels it is "a little soft". Taker made the claim on The Joe Rogan Experience when he was asked if he'[...] Jan 21 - WWE legend The Undertaker has revealed that he struggles with the current WWE product because he feels it is "a little soft". Taker made the claim on The Joe Rogan Experience when he was asked if he'[...]

'I Tried To Come Out The Closet' - D-Von Dudley

On the most recent episode of his Table Talk podcast, D-Von Dudley expressed his upset at dirt sheets for not reporting that he’s gay. Dudley explained he tried to trick wrestling news websites[...] Jan 21 - On the most recent episode of his Table Talk podcast, D-Von Dudley expressed his upset at dirt sheets for not reporting that he’s gay. Dudley explained he tried to trick wrestling news websites[...]

Renee Paquette & Paige Set To Return On WWE Programming

WWE has announced that WWE Backstage will be returning to television on FS1 on Saturday, January 30, the night before the Royal Rumble 2021 event. Also returning will be Renee Paquette (Young) who wi[...] Jan 21 - WWE has announced that WWE Backstage will be returning to television on FS1 on Saturday, January 30, the night before the Royal Rumble 2021 event. Also returning will be Renee Paquette (Young) who wi[...]

The Undertaker Talks About WWE's Drug Testing Protocol

During an interview on The Joe Rogan Experience, The Undertaker revealed he is currently working for WWE under a legends contract like that of Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan etc. He revealed the news wh talkin[...] Jan 21 - During an interview on The Joe Rogan Experience, The Undertaker revealed he is currently working for WWE under a legends contract like that of Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan etc. He revealed the news wh talkin[...]

Viewership Increases For Wednesday's AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT

Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TNT drew 854,000 viewers, while NXT on USA Network drew 659,000, according to PWTorch. Dynamite scored a 0.36 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, while NXT did a 0.15. D[...] Jan 21 - Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TNT drew 854,000 viewers, while NXT on USA Network drew 659,000, according to PWTorch. Dynamite scored a 0.36 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, while NXT did a 0.15. D[...]

Sting’s First Match Announced For AEW Revolution Pay-Per-View

A huge match has been announced for the upcoming AEW Revolution pay-per-view. On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TNT, Sting and Darby Allin accepted Team Taz’s (Ricky Starks and Brian Cage) challen[...] Jan 21 - A huge match has been announced for the upcoming AEW Revolution pay-per-view. On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TNT, Sting and Darby Allin accepted Team Taz’s (Ricky Starks and Brian Cage) challen[...]

Title Match and More Announced For Next Week's WWE NXT On USA Network

WWE NXT has announced some matches in advance for next weeks episode on USA Network An NXT Cruiserweight Title match will take place between Santos Escobar and Curt Stallion. In addition, Kyle O&[...] Jan 20 - WWE NXT has announced some matches in advance for next weeks episode on USA Network An NXT Cruiserweight Title match will take place between Santos Escobar and Curt Stallion. In addition, Kyle O&[...]

Main Event For AEW Beach Break Special Revealed

AEW Beach Break will be the promotion's next big special episode of Dynamite on February 3, 2021 and the main event has now been revealed. Kenny Omega and the Good Brothers will go up against Jon Mox[...] Jan 20 - AEW Beach Break will be the promotion's next big special episode of Dynamite on February 3, 2021 and the main event has now been revealed. Kenny Omega and the Good Brothers will go up against Jon Mox[...]

Did 'Hangman' Adam Page Join The Dark Order On AEW Dynamite?

On tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT, Hangman Adam Page & The Dark Order defeated Angelico, Jack Evans, & Chaos Project. After the match, we awaited to see if Page would join the Da[...] Jan 20 - On tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT, Hangman Adam Page & The Dark Order defeated Angelico, Jack Evans, & Chaos Project. After the match, we awaited to see if Page would join the Da[...]

Several Matches Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite On TNT

On tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT the following was announced for next week's episode. - Cody Rhodes responds to Shaq & Jade Cargill - Dax Harwood vs Jungle Boy - Eddie Kin[...] Jan 20 - On tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT the following was announced for next week's episode. - Cody Rhodes responds to Shaq & Jade Cargill - Dax Harwood vs Jungle Boy - Eddie Kin[...]

AEW Announces Women’s Tournament On Dynamite

AEW announced on tonight's Dynamite on TNT that they will be holding a women’s tournament to determine a new number one contender for the women’s championship, currently held by Hikaru Shi[...] Jan 20 - AEW announced on tonight's Dynamite on TNT that they will be holding a women’s tournament to determine a new number one contender for the women’s championship, currently held by Hikaru Shi[...]