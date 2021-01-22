Big Plans For Aleister Black's Return

According to a report from PWInsider, WWE has big plans for Aleister Black for his impending return to WWE television.

The idea is for him to have a "dramatic debut" on SmackDown, however plans have been held off. Speculation is that it's due to the release of his wife Zelina Vega, however that's purely speculation and cannot be confirmed.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider would say the following:

“I was told he was purposely pulled from television so he comeback and have a big dramatic debut for SmackDown, and it just hasn’t happened. My feeling is maybe the stuff with his wife Zelina, might have led to them saying ‘hey, let’s wait a bit, let’s the waters kind of calm”

Black was drafted to SmackDown back in October, but was pulled from television following a loss to Kevin Owens.