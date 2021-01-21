WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Xavier Woods Respond To Undertaker Not Being A Fan Of Wrestlers Playing Video Games
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 21, 2021
During his recent interview on The Joe Rogan Experience, WWE legend The Undertaker revealed he preferred when wrestling lockers of days gone by, "when men were men.
"In that era of guys, too, those were men. You go into a dressing room nowadays and it’s a lot different. I remember walking into my first real dressing room, and all I saw were some crusty f**king men. Half of them had guns and knives in their bags. Sh*t got handled back then. Now you walk in, there’s guys playing video games and f**king making sure they look pretty. It’s evolution, I guess. I don’t know what it is, but I just like those eras, man.
I liked when men were men."
WWE Superstar Xavier Woods, a known gamer has responded to Taker on Twitter:
"I wouldn’t be the person that I am without the guidance and lessons of a few key people from the previous generation of wrestling. They taught me about the business, to save my money, & that having video games in the locker room is healthier than having [redacted]. Thank you guys."
