Another Dark Side Of The Ring Episode Revealed

The much anticipated Season 3 of Dark Side of the Ring will be returning to VICE soon exploring a number of dark topics that have haunted the world of pro wrestling.
We learned recently that Steve Austin will be apart of a Brian Pillman episode, while PWInsider is reporting that the show will also be covering the life and career of the late Chris Kanyon
Kanyon tragically passed away in 2010 at the age of 40 due to suicide. Kanyon worked in both WCW and WWE and was a multi-time Tag Team Champion, as well as a United States Champion.
Kanyon later worked as an openly gay wrestler.
The following topics have been confirmed for season 3:
- Brian Pillman (w/ WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin ) - FMW (Frontier Martial-Arts Wrestling) - XPW (Xtreme Pro Wrestling) - Nick Gage - WCW/NJPW Collision In Korea event from 1995 - The Smith Family (Grizzly Smith and his children – Sam Houston, Rockin’ Robin, WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts) - Ion Croitoru (aka Bruiser Bedlam and Johnny K-9) - Chris Kanyon
