The Undertaker Says Current WWE Product Is "A Little Soft"

"I'm good, I walked away when I wanted to walk away. I just think the product is a little soft," he added. "There's guys here and there that have an edge to them, but there's too much pretty and not enough substance right now."

"I'll probably piss a lot of people off but they need to hear it. It is what it is. But to the young guys, 'oh, he's a bitter old guy.' I'm not bitter, I did my time.

"I try," he answered. "It's tough for me because the product has changed so much and it's kind of soft.

Taker made the claim on The Joe Rogan Experience when he was asked if he's able to enjoy WWE as a fan or if he's "too close to it.".

WWE legend The Undertaker has revealed that he struggles with the current WWE product because he feels it is "a little soft".

