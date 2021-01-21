Sting’s First Match Announced For AEW Revolution Pay-Per-View

Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

Here we go! It's 'The Machine' Brian Cage ( @MrGMSI_BCage ) & Ricky Starks ( @starkmanjones ) of #TeamTaz vs. @Sting & the TNT Champion @DarbyAllin in a STREET FIGHT! pic.twitter.com/NdyDEqFfis

It remains unknown how the match will be presented, with some speculating it could be a cinematic match.

The match has been announced for AEW Revolution on Saturday, February 27, 2021.

On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TNT, Sting and Darby Allin accepted Team Taz’s (Ricky Starks and Brian Cage) challenge for a Street Fight match.

A huge match has been announced for the upcoming AEW Revolution pay-per-view.

