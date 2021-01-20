Main Event For AEW Beach Break Special Revealed

AEW Beach Break will be the promotion's next big special episode of Dynamite on February 3, 2021 and the main event has now been revealed.

Kenny Omega and the Good Brothers will go up against Jon Moxley, Pac, and Fenix in the main event. In addition, Britt Baker vs Thunder Rosa is also set for the special.

The wedding of Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford will also take place.