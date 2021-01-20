Stephanie McMahon Reveals Why WWE Announced Three WrestleMania Locations

During an interview with TheWrap.com, Stephanie McMahon revealed why WWE announced three WrestleMania locations in advance.

“It just helps everybody. It helps us for planning purposes, it helps our fans plan their trips, it helps in so many different capacities. And now we can really work with all of our partners across the board in all of these major cities and really blow everything out as big as we possibly can. Also, during this time, I think people need hope and I think you need something to look forward to.”

WrestleMania will once again be two nights this year. WrestleMania 37 will take place on April 10 and April 11 at Raymond James Stadium.

However, both Wrestlemania 38 and 39 will be one-night events. WrestleMania 38 will take place in AT&T Stadium in Dallas on April 3, 2022. Meanwhile, WrestleMania 39 Hollywood will take place April 2, 2023, at SoFi Stadium.