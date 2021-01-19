'We’ll Go To Hollywood For WrestleMania 39' - Roman Reigns On Facing The Rock

Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

“We’ll go to Hollywood for [ @WrestleMania ] 39, and I think it just makes sense.” - @WWERomanReigns on when a match with @TheRock makes sense. Roman’s full interview w/ @ryansatin drops Thursday at 7e/4p across our social platforms. @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/EMaKYZxOB8

"We’ll go to Hollywood for WrestleMania 39, and I think it just makes sense. He's the biggest box office attraction for the big screen. So, to be able to take that and match it up with the biggest box office attraction in sports entertainment, I think some magic would be made."

During the discussion, Reigns was asked when he thinks he will go up against his cousin The Rock. Here is what the Tribal Chief thinks

WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns was recently interviewed by Ryan Satin from FOX Sports to discuss a variety of topics in an interview which will be released in full on Thursday.

» More News From This Feed

Title Match and More Announced For Next Week's WWE NXT On USA Network

WWE NXT has announced some matches in advance for next weeks episode on USA Network An NXT Cruiserweight Title match will take place between Sant[...] Jan 20 - WWE NXT has announced some matches in advance for next weeks episode on USA Network An NXT Cruiserweight Title match will take place between Sant[...]

Main Event For AEW Beach Break Special Revealed

AEW Beach Break will be the promotion's next big special episode of Dynamite on February 3, 2021 and the main event has now been revealed. Kenny Omeg[...] Jan 20 - AEW Beach Break will be the promotion's next big special episode of Dynamite on February 3, 2021 and the main event has now been revealed. Kenny Omeg[...]

Did 'Hangman' Adam Page Join The Dark Order On AEW Dynamite?

On tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT, Hangman Adam Page & The Dark Order defeated Angelico, Jack Evans, & Chaos Project. After the [...] Jan 20 - On tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT, Hangman Adam Page & The Dark Order defeated Angelico, Jack Evans, & Chaos Project. After the [...]

Several Matches Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite On TNT

On tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT the following was announced for next week's episode. - Cody Rhodes responds to Shaq & Jade Cargill[...] Jan 20 - On tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT the following was announced for next week's episode. - Cody Rhodes responds to Shaq & Jade Cargill[...]

AEW Announces Women’s Tournament On Dynamite

AEW announced on tonight's Dynamite on TNT that they will be holding a women’s tournament to determine a new number one contender for the women&[...] Jan 20 - AEW announced on tonight's Dynamite on TNT that they will be holding a women’s tournament to determine a new number one contender for the women&[...]

Beth Phoenix Returns To Live WWE NXT Commentary

Beth Phoenix returned to the commentary team for tonight's WWE NXT, alongside Vic Joseph and Wade Barrett, at the Capitol Wrestling Center. Beth Phoe[...] Jan 20 - Beth Phoenix returned to the commentary team for tonight's WWE NXT, alongside Vic Joseph and Wade Barrett, at the Capitol Wrestling Center. Beth Phoe[...]

Chad Gable Says Jason Jordan Working On In-Ring Return

Jason Jordan has out of in-ring action for two years, but today Chad Gable his former tag partner revealed Jordan still training to return to the ring[...] Jan 20 - Jason Jordan has out of in-ring action for two years, but today Chad Gable his former tag partner revealed Jordan still training to return to the ring[...]

Mick Foley Takes A Shot At Donald Trump For Missing Today's Presidential Inaugurated

Joe Biden was inaugurated as the 46th President of the United States Of America earlier today with outgoing President Donald Trump choosing to miss th[...] Jan 20 - Joe Biden was inaugurated as the 46th President of the United States Of America earlier today with outgoing President Donald Trump choosing to miss th[...]

WATCH: Weigh-In Video For Tonight’s WWE NXT Fight Pit Match

Below is a video of the official weigh-in for tonight’s WWE NXT Fight Pit match between Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher. Ciampa weighed in [...] Jan 20 - Below is a video of the official weigh-in for tonight’s WWE NXT Fight Pit match between Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher. Ciampa weighed in [...]

Monday's WWE Raw Viewership On USA Network

This week's WWE Raw on USA Network saw viewership increase to 1.854 million viewers. This against last week's 1.819 million last week which went agai[...] Jan 20 - This week's WWE Raw on USA Network saw viewership increase to 1.854 million viewers. This against last week's 1.819 million last week which went agai[...]

Stephanie McMahon Reveals Why WWE Announced Three WrestleMania Locations

During an interview with TheWrap.com, Stephanie McMahon revealed why WWE announced three WrestleMania locations in advance. “It just hel[...] Jan 20 - During an interview with TheWrap.com, Stephanie McMahon revealed why WWE announced three WrestleMania locations in advance. “It just hel[...]

WWE Announces Three New NXT Talent Signings

WWE NXT is expanding with new talent. On Wednesday, WWE announced the three new talent signings for the NXT brand. "WWE NXT is prioud to announce th[...] Jan 20 - WWE NXT is expanding with new talent. On Wednesday, WWE announced the three new talent signings for the NXT brand. "WWE NXT is prioud to announce th[...]

WWE Planning 25,000 Fans For Both Nights Of WrestleMania 37

@WrestleVotes is reporting the following on attendance for WWE Wrestlemania 37: "WWE is planning on permitting upwards of 25,000 fans for WrestleMa[...] Jan 20 - @WrestleVotes is reporting the following on attendance for WWE Wrestlemania 37: "WWE is planning on permitting upwards of 25,000 fans for WrestleMa[...]

Renee Paquette Invites Vince McMahon To Be A Guest On Her Podcast

Former WWE television personality Renee Paquette, formerly known as Renee Young, sent out the invitation on Twitter for Vince McMahon to appear on her[...] Jan 20 - Former WWE television personality Renee Paquette, formerly known as Renee Young, sent out the invitation on Twitter for Vince McMahon to appear on her[...]

Eric Bischoff On D-Generation X's Effect On The Monday Night Wars

During a recent edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff spoke about D-Generation X's stint during the Attitude Era, which is noted for many considering it [...] Jan 20 - During a recent edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff spoke about D-Generation X's stint during the Attitude Era, which is noted for many considering it [...]

'We’ll Go To Hollywood For WrestleMania 39' - Roman Reigns On Facing The Rock

WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns was recently interviewed by Ryan Satin from FOX Sports to discuss a variety of topics in an interview which will b[...] Jan 19 - WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns was recently interviewed by Ryan Satin from FOX Sports to discuss a variety of topics in an interview which will b[...]

WWE Signs Former EVOLVE Tag Team Champion

WWE has signed former EVOLVE Tag Team Champion and FIP Champion Anthony Henry. according to PWInsider. The report notes Henry will be heading to the [...] Jan 19 - WWE has signed former EVOLVE Tag Team Champion and FIP Champion Anthony Henry. according to PWInsider. The report notes Henry will be heading to the [...]

Official Trailer For Pat Patterson’s Upcoming WWE Network Documentary

WWE has today released the trailer for Pat Patterson’s My Way: "The Life and Legacy of Pat Patterson" documentary which will be debuting this Su[...] Jan 19 - WWE has today released the trailer for Pat Patterson’s My Way: "The Life and Legacy of Pat Patterson" documentary which will be debuting this Su[...]

Jim Ross On Why Carlito Wasn't A Bigger Star In WWE

Jim Ross commented on Carlito why he believes he wasn't a bigger star in WWE on the most recent episode of his podcast. "He’s a good worker. [...] Jan 19 - Jim Ross commented on Carlito why he believes he wasn't a bigger star in WWE on the most recent episode of his podcast. "He’s a good worker. [...]

'I'm Really Excited About Adding A Third Hour Of Television' - Tony Khan

During an interview with Renee Paquette on Oral Sessions, AEW President Tony Khan confirmed that there are still plans to add an extra hour of content[...] Jan 19 - During an interview with Renee Paquette on Oral Sessions, AEW President Tony Khan confirmed that there are still plans to add an extra hour of content[...]

Riddle Takes A Shot At Goldberg After Photo With Gillberg

Riddle met Gillberg backstage during Monday's WWE Raw and took a photo with him. Following that, Riddle took to Twitter taking a shot at Goldberg. He[...] Jan 19 - Riddle met Gillberg backstage during Monday's WWE Raw and took a photo with him. Following that, Riddle took to Twitter taking a shot at Goldberg. He[...]

Candice Michelle Reveals Who She Almost Got Into A Real Fight With In WWE

Former WWE Women’s Champion Candice Michelle was recently interviewed on WrestlingInc Daily podcast, during which she revealed that she almost g[...] Jan 19 - Former WWE Women’s Champion Candice Michelle was recently interviewed on WrestlingInc Daily podcast, during which she revealed that she almost g[...]

Update On The Status Of Riho In AEW

Riho's last appearance for AEW was during Dynamite on March 18, 2020. During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed Riho's status[...] Jan 19 - Riho's last appearance for AEW was during Dynamite on March 18, 2020. During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed Riho's status[...]

Two New Segments Announced For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has revealed two new segments for Wednesday's episode of Dynamite on TNT. Sting will be involved in a segment to congratulate AEW TNT Champion Da[...] Jan 19 - AEW has revealed two new segments for Wednesday's episode of Dynamite on TNT. Sting will be involved in a segment to congratulate AEW TNT Champion Da[...]