Candice Michelle Reveals Who She Almost Got Into A Real Fight With In WWE

Former WWE Women’s Champion Candice Michelle was recently interviewed on WrestlingInc Daily podcast, during which she revealed that she almost got into a fight with Melina during their time in the company.

“When things start firing off on Twitter, things can get bad. That’s actually how my match with Melina happened. Legit. We hated each other. We were legit gonna go into a real fight at a house show.

Twitter had just started, we said something to each other and then we had a match. It makes for great TV. Any time there’s any heat or drama, Vince is incredible at taking that kind of stuff and running with it.

She just hate the fact that she came up with the indie scene and to wrestling school, she busted her butt that way. And to her, I was this pretty girl from Hollywood who just got lucky and got a deal. For her to wrestle against me was almost a disgrace for her. And she made that very clear.

Most matches I had with her I actually learned a lot. We also did an indie show together and I gave this motivational speech and told Melina, ‘I respect you because you pushed me to be better.’ She taught me how to work the crowd. As a newbie not going to wrestling world, I want to perform for the crowd. I want to be great. When you can dance, its really frustrating.”