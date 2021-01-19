WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Candice Michelle Reveals Who She Almost Got Into A Real Fight With In WWE
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 19, 2021
Former WWE Women’s Champion Candice Michelle was recently interviewed on WrestlingInc Daily podcast, during which she revealed that she almost got into a fight with Melina during their time in the company.
“When things start firing off on Twitter, things can get bad. That’s actually how my match with Melina happened. Legit. We hated each other. We were legit gonna go into a real fight at a house show.
Twitter had just started, we said something to each other and then we had a match. It makes for great TV. Any time there’s any heat or drama, Vince is incredible at taking that kind of stuff and running with it.
She just hate the fact that she came up with the indie scene and to wrestling school, she busted her butt that way. And to her, I was this pretty girl from Hollywood who just got lucky and got a deal. For her to wrestle against me was almost a disgrace for her. And she made that very clear.
Most matches I had with her I actually learned a lot. We also did an indie show together and I gave this motivational speech and told Melina, ‘I respect you because you pushed me to be better.’ She taught me how to work the crowd. As a newbie not going to wrestling world, I want to perform for the crowd. I want to be great. When you can dance, its really frustrating.”
She then recalled her encounters with Victoria and Beth Phoenix.
“I remember coming back from a broken nose and telling Lisa Marie Varon (Victoria) that she needed to stay away from my nose. Lisa told me if she needed to stay away from her nose than I’m not a wrestler. It was different working with Beth Phoenix because she would lay out all the spots and the flow was great.”