Two New Segments Announced For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 19, 2021

AEW has revealed two new segments for Wednesday's episode of Dynamite on TNT.

Sting will be involved in a segment to congratulate AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin for retaining the title over Brian Cage last week.

In addition, AEW World Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega will reflect on his dominance.

Below is the updated card for the show:

Chris Jericho and MJF vs. Sammy Guevara and Jake Hager vs. Santana and Ortiz

(The winner will become the official tag team of the group)

Hangman Page and Dark Order (Colt Cabana, Alex Reynolds, John Silver) vs. The Hybrid2 and Chaos Project

Matt Sydal and Top Flight vs. Matt Hardy and Private Party

Jon Moxley vs. TBA

An update from Miro and his new “butler” Chuck Taylor

Singles Match:

Cody Rhodes vs. Peter Avalon

Penelope Ford vs. Leyla Hirsch

Sting to congratulate AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin

Brodie Lee Jr. birthday celebration

Kenny Omega to reflect on his dominance.