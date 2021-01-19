AEW Files Trademark For “Too Sweet”

“INTERNATIONAL CLASS 041: Entertainment services, namely, arranging and conducting of competitions in the field of wrestling; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a wrestler or wrestling group; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of wrestling; Entertainment services, namely, providing ongoing television programs in the field of wrestling via a global computer network; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a wrestler or wrestling group; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Fan clubs; Providing information in the field of entertainment; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network.”

The company filed the listing with The United States Patent and Trademark Office on January 11, 2021 for merchandise, and entertainment services by a professional wrestler or wrestling group.

AEW is in the process of attempting to trademark rights to the term "Too Sweet."

Title Match and More Announced For Next Week's WWE NXT On USA Network

WWE NXT has announced some matches in advance for next weeks episode on USA Network An NXT Cruiserweight Title match will take place between Santos Escobar and Curt Stallion. In addition, Kyle O&[...] Jan 20 - WWE NXT has announced some matches in advance for next weeks episode on USA Network An NXT Cruiserweight Title match will take place between Santos Escobar and Curt Stallion. In addition, Kyle O&[...]

Main Event For AEW Beach Break Special Revealed

AEW Beach Break will be the promotion's next big special episode of Dynamite on February 3, 2021 and the main event has now been revealed. Kenny Omega and the Good Brothers will go up against Jon Mox[...] Jan 20 - AEW Beach Break will be the promotion's next big special episode of Dynamite on February 3, 2021 and the main event has now been revealed. Kenny Omega and the Good Brothers will go up against Jon Mox[...]

Did 'Hangman' Adam Page Join The Dark Order On AEW Dynamite?

On tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT, Hangman Adam Page & The Dark Order defeated Angelico, Jack Evans, & Chaos Project. After the match, we awaited to see if Page would join the Da[...] Jan 20 - On tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT, Hangman Adam Page & The Dark Order defeated Angelico, Jack Evans, & Chaos Project. After the match, we awaited to see if Page would join the Da[...]

Several Matches Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite On TNT

On tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT the following was announced for next week's episode. - Cody Rhodes responds to Shaq & Jade Cargill - Dax Harwood vs Jungle Boy - Eddie Kin[...] Jan 20 - On tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT the following was announced for next week's episode. - Cody Rhodes responds to Shaq & Jade Cargill - Dax Harwood vs Jungle Boy - Eddie Kin[...]

AEW Announces Women’s Tournament On Dynamite

AEW announced on tonight's Dynamite on TNT that they will be holding a women’s tournament to determine a new number one contender for the women’s championship, currently held by Hikaru Shi[...] Jan 20 - AEW announced on tonight's Dynamite on TNT that they will be holding a women’s tournament to determine a new number one contender for the women’s championship, currently held by Hikaru Shi[...]

Beth Phoenix Returns To Live WWE NXT Commentary

Beth Phoenix returned to the commentary team for tonight's WWE NXT, alongside Vic Joseph and Wade Barrett, at the Capitol Wrestling Center. Beth Phoenix had been doing her role remotely due to the CO[...] Jan 20 - Beth Phoenix returned to the commentary team for tonight's WWE NXT, alongside Vic Joseph and Wade Barrett, at the Capitol Wrestling Center. Beth Phoenix had been doing her role remotely due to the CO[...]

Chad Gable Says Jason Jordan Working On In-Ring Return

Jason Jordan has out of in-ring action for two years, but today Chad Gable his former tag partner revealed Jordan still training to return to the ring. Gable was a guest on WWE’s The Bump and t[...] Jan 20 - Jason Jordan has out of in-ring action for two years, but today Chad Gable his former tag partner revealed Jordan still training to return to the ring. Gable was a guest on WWE’s The Bump and t[...]

Mick Foley Takes A Shot At Donald Trump For Missing Today's Presidential Inaugurated

Joe Biden was inaugurated as the 46th President of the United States Of America earlier today with outgoing President Donald Trump choosing to miss the event. WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley, an outspoke[...] Jan 20 - Joe Biden was inaugurated as the 46th President of the United States Of America earlier today with outgoing President Donald Trump choosing to miss the event. WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley, an outspoke[...]

WATCH: Weigh-In Video For Tonight’s WWE NXT Fight Pit Match

Below is a video of the official weigh-in for tonight’s WWE NXT Fight Pit match between Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher. Ciampa weighed in at 201 pounds while Thatcher weighed in at 225. [...] Jan 20 - Below is a video of the official weigh-in for tonight’s WWE NXT Fight Pit match between Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher. Ciampa weighed in at 201 pounds while Thatcher weighed in at 225. [...]

Monday's WWE Raw Viewership On USA Network

This week's WWE Raw on USA Network saw viewership increase to 1.854 million viewers. This against last week's 1.819 million last week which went against college football and 2.128 million the week pr[...] Jan 20 - This week's WWE Raw on USA Network saw viewership increase to 1.854 million viewers. This against last week's 1.819 million last week which went against college football and 2.128 million the week pr[...]

Stephanie McMahon Reveals Why WWE Announced Three WrestleMania Locations

During an interview with TheWrap.com, Stephanie McMahon revealed why WWE announced three WrestleMania locations in advance. “It just helps everybody. It helps us for plann[...] Jan 20 - During an interview with TheWrap.com, Stephanie McMahon revealed why WWE announced three WrestleMania locations in advance. “It just helps everybody. It helps us for plann[...]

WWE Announces Three New NXT Talent Signings

WWE NXT is expanding with new talent. On Wednesday, WWE announced the three new talent signings for the NXT brand. "WWE NXT is prioud to announce the signings of Zoey Stark (FKA Lacey Ryan), Gigi Do[...] Jan 20 - WWE NXT is expanding with new talent. On Wednesday, WWE announced the three new talent signings for the NXT brand. "WWE NXT is prioud to announce the signings of Zoey Stark (FKA Lacey Ryan), Gigi Do[...]

WWE Planning 25,000 Fans For Both Nights Of WrestleMania 37

@WrestleVotes is reporting the following on attendance for WWE Wrestlemania 37: "WWE is planning on permitting upwards of 25,000 fans for WrestleMania on each night. The real internal discussions a[...] Jan 20 - @WrestleVotes is reporting the following on attendance for WWE Wrestlemania 37: "WWE is planning on permitting upwards of 25,000 fans for WrestleMania on each night. The real internal discussions a[...]

Renee Paquette Invites Vince McMahon To Be A Guest On Her Podcast

Former WWE television personality Renee Paquette, formerly known as Renee Young, sent out the invitation on Twitter for Vince McMahon to appear on her podcast. This comes following her most recent gu[...] Jan 20 - Former WWE television personality Renee Paquette, formerly known as Renee Young, sent out the invitation on Twitter for Vince McMahon to appear on her podcast. This comes following her most recent gu[...]

Eric Bischoff On D-Generation X's Effect On The Monday Night Wars

During a recent edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff spoke about D-Generation X's stint during the Attitude Era, which is noted for many considering it a direct response to the successful New World Orde[...] Jan 20 - During a recent edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff spoke about D-Generation X's stint during the Attitude Era, which is noted for many considering it a direct response to the successful New World Orde[...]

'We’ll Go To Hollywood For WrestleMania 39' - Roman Reigns On Facing The Rock

WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns was recently interviewed by Ryan Satin from FOX Sports to discuss a variety of topics in an interview which will be released in full on Thursday. During the discus[...] Jan 19 - WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns was recently interviewed by Ryan Satin from FOX Sports to discuss a variety of topics in an interview which will be released in full on Thursday. During the discus[...]

WWE Signs Former EVOLVE Tag Team Champion

WWE has signed former EVOLVE Tag Team Champion and FIP Champion Anthony Henry. according to PWInsider. The report notes Henry will be heading to the WWE Performance Center for training prior to his W[...] Jan 19 - WWE has signed former EVOLVE Tag Team Champion and FIP Champion Anthony Henry. according to PWInsider. The report notes Henry will be heading to the WWE Performance Center for training prior to his W[...]

Official Trailer For Pat Patterson’s Upcoming WWE Network Documentary

WWE has today released the trailer for Pat Patterson’s My Way: "The Life and Legacy of Pat Patterson" documentary which will be debuting this Sunday on the WWE Network. Vince McMahon, Hulk Hogan[...] Jan 19 - WWE has today released the trailer for Pat Patterson’s My Way: "The Life and Legacy of Pat Patterson" documentary which will be debuting this Sunday on the WWE Network. Vince McMahon, Hulk Hogan[...]

Jim Ross On Why Carlito Wasn't A Bigger Star In WWE

Jim Ross commented on Carlito why he believes he wasn't a bigger star in WWE on the most recent episode of his podcast. "He’s a good worker. His only enemy has always been his own motivation.[...] Jan 19 - Jim Ross commented on Carlito why he believes he wasn't a bigger star in WWE on the most recent episode of his podcast. "He’s a good worker. His only enemy has always been his own motivation.[...]

'I'm Really Excited About Adding A Third Hour Of Television' - Tony Khan

During an interview with Renee Paquette on Oral Sessions, AEW President Tony Khan confirmed that there are still plans to add an extra hour of content to its lineup. "I'm really excited about addin[...] Jan 19 - During an interview with Renee Paquette on Oral Sessions, AEW President Tony Khan confirmed that there are still plans to add an extra hour of content to its lineup. "I'm really excited about addin[...]

Riddle Takes A Shot At Goldberg After Photo With Gillberg

Riddle met Gillberg backstage during Monday's WWE Raw and took a photo with him. Following that, Riddle took to Twitter taking a shot at Goldberg. He tweeted: “Real legends are your Bros and[...] Jan 19 - Riddle met Gillberg backstage during Monday's WWE Raw and took a photo with him. Following that, Riddle took to Twitter taking a shot at Goldberg. He tweeted: “Real legends are your Bros and[...]

Candice Michelle Reveals Who She Almost Got Into A Real Fight With In WWE

Former WWE Women’s Champion Candice Michelle was recently interviewed on WrestlingInc Daily podcast, during which she revealed that she almost got into a fight with Melina during their time in t[...] Jan 19 - Former WWE Women’s Champion Candice Michelle was recently interviewed on WrestlingInc Daily podcast, during which she revealed that she almost got into a fight with Melina during their time in t[...]

Update On The Status Of Riho In AEW

Riho's last appearance for AEW was during Dynamite on March 18, 2020. During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed Riho's status with AEW and why she hasn't appeared during the c[...] Jan 19 - Riho's last appearance for AEW was during Dynamite on March 18, 2020. During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed Riho's status with AEW and why she hasn't appeared during the c[...]

Two New Segments Announced For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has revealed two new segments for Wednesday's episode of Dynamite on TNT. Sting will be involved in a segment to congratulate AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin for retaining the title over Brian Cage [...] Jan 19 - AEW has revealed two new segments for Wednesday's episode of Dynamite on TNT. Sting will be involved in a segment to congratulate AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin for retaining the title over Brian Cage [...]