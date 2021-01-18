Was Xavier Woods Able to Defeat Mace of RETRIBUTION on Raw? (Spoilers)

Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, RETRIBUTION member Mace defeated Xavier Woods of The New Day in one-on-one competition.

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

WWE Monday Night Raw Results (Jan. 18, 2021)

The following are the results of the January 18, 2021 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. Randy Orton opened the show with a dark promo 2. Charlo[...] Jan 18 - The following are the results of the January 18, 2021 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. Randy Orton opened the show with a dark promo 2. Charlo[...]

Who Won Tonight's Raw Main Event Between Alexa Bliss and Asuka? (Spoilers)

In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Alexa Bliss defeated Raw Women's Champion and one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Ch[...] Jan 18 - In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Alexa Bliss defeated Raw Women's Champion and one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Ch[...]

Bill Goldberg and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre Scheduled for Next Week's Raw

It's been announced that WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg will both appear live on next week's Raw, which will be t[...] Jan 18 - It's been announced that WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg will both appear live on next week's Raw, which will be t[...]

Was Jeff Hardy Able to Defeat Jaxson Ryker on Raw? (Spoilers)

On tonight's episode of Raw, former WWE World Champion Jeff Hardy squared off against Jaxson Ryker. The match ended with a disqualification after[...] Jan 18 - On tonight's episode of Raw, former WWE World Champion Jeff Hardy squared off against Jaxson Ryker. The match ended with a disqualification after[...]

Who Won This Six-Man Tag Team Match on Raw? (Spoilers)

On tonight's episode of Raw, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley and the Raw Tag Team Champions Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander defeat[...] Jan 18 - On tonight's episode of Raw, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley and the Raw Tag Team Champions Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander defeat[...]

Was Ricochet Able to Defeat A.J. Styles on Raw? (Spoilers)

On tonight's episode of Raw, former WWE United States Champion Ricochet squared off against former two-time WWE World Champion A.J. Styles (with [...] Jan 18 - On tonight's episode of Raw, former WWE United States Champion Ricochet squared off against former two-time WWE World Champion A.J. Styles (with [...]

Was Mandy Rose Able to Defeat Shayna Baszler on Raw? (Spoilers)

On tonight's episode of Raw, Mandy Rose squared off against former two-time WWE NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler. Despite a good effort from [...] Jan 18 - On tonight's episode of Raw, Mandy Rose squared off against former two-time WWE NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler. Despite a good effort from [...]

Was Xavier Woods Able to Defeat Mace of RETRIBUTION on Raw? (Spoilers)

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, RETRIBUTION member Mace defeated Xavier Woods of The New Day in one-on-one competition. #TheNewDay's[...] Jan 18 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, RETRIBUTION member Mace defeated Xavier Woods of The New Day in one-on-one competition. #TheNewDay's[...]

Who Emerged Victorious Between Charlotte Flair and Peyton Royce on Raw? (Spoilers)

On tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, Charlotte Flair defeated Peyton Royce with the Figure-Eight Leglock, despite being distracted by the app[...] Jan 18 - On tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, Charlotte Flair defeated Peyton Royce with the Figure-Eight Leglock, despite being distracted by the app[...]

Take a Look at the Darker, More Sinister Version of Randy Orton from Tonight's Raw

In the opening segment of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, a masked Randy Orton showed the world a more sinister and tormented version of h[...] Jan 18 - In the opening segment of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, a masked Randy Orton showed the world a more sinister and tormented version of h[...]

WWE Announces A New Match For Tonight's Raw

WWE has just announced a new match for tonight's Raw on USA Network. WWE announced that Riddle and the Lucha House Party will go against the Hurt Bus[...] Jan 18 - WWE has just announced a new match for tonight's Raw on USA Network. WWE announced that Riddle and the Lucha House Party will go against the Hurt Bus[...]

Steve Austin Says He Can Still Beat The Rock In 2021

During an appearance on A Little Late with Lilly Singh, WWE Hall Of Famer Steve Austin made clear he could still take The Rock. “If you&rsquo[...] Jan 18 - During an appearance on A Little Late with Lilly Singh, WWE Hall Of Famer Steve Austin made clear he could still take The Rock. “If you&rsquo[...]

Another WWE Superstar Declares for Men's WWE Royal Rumble Match

WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy has announced that he is officially entering the 2021 men's Royal Rumble match, joining Daniel Bryan, Bobby Lashley, AJ Style[...] Jan 18 - WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy has announced that he is officially entering the 2021 men's Royal Rumble match, joining Daniel Bryan, Bobby Lashley, AJ Style[...]

Update On Randy Orton vs. The Fiend Match At Royal Rumble

Despite recently being announced as an entrant in the men’s 2021 Royal Rumble match, WWE is still in the process of planning Randy Orton vs. The[...] Jan 18 - Despite recently being announced as an entrant in the men’s 2021 Royal Rumble match, WWE is still in the process of planning Randy Orton vs. The[...]

'I Have Not Committed Any Crimes' - Joey Ryan

Joey Ryan has issued a new statement regarding accusations made against him during the #SpeakingOut movement. A couple of lawsuits have recently been [...] Jan 18 - Joey Ryan has issued a new statement regarding accusations made against him during the #SpeakingOut movement. A couple of lawsuits have recently been [...]

Update On Kofi Kingston Missing Last Week's WWE Raw

On the most recent episode of The New Day's podcast, Kofi Kingston updated listeners on missing last week's episode of WWE Raw. "I got kneed in the[...] Jan 18 - On the most recent episode of The New Day's podcast, Kofi Kingston updated listeners on missing last week's episode of WWE Raw. "I got kneed in the[...]

MVP Wants to See Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania

WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Montel Vontavious Porter (MVP) of The Hurt Business posted the following on Twitter in regards to which match[...] Jan 18 - WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Montel Vontavious Porter (MVP) of The Hurt Business posted the following on Twitter in regards to which match[...]

Renee Michelle Calls Out a Site for Misquoting Her Statements from Recent Interview

Renee Michelle, the wife of WWE NXT Superstar Drake Maverick, recently did an interview with Devon "Hannibal" Nicholson for his YouTube chan[...] Jan 18 - Renee Michelle, the wife of WWE NXT Superstar Drake Maverick, recently did an interview with Devon "Hannibal" Nicholson for his YouTube chan[...]

Former ROH World Champion Reportedly Has Major Heat Backstage in NJPW

A report has surfaced from Fightful Select and WrestleTalk.com about a former Ring of Honor Wrestling World Champion who reportedly has quite a bit of[...] Jan 18 - A report has surfaced from Fightful Select and WrestleTalk.com about a former Ring of Honor Wrestling World Champion who reportedly has quite a bit of[...]

Virgil Doesn't Realize His Testicle Is On Display In Video Promo

We'll just leave this here... WARNING: Testicle on display. I love @BookCameo it’s always a ball of fun. I’m never a dick like other c[...] Jan 18 - We'll just leave this here... WARNING: Testicle on display. I love @BookCameo it’s always a ball of fun. I’m never a dick like other c[...]

Samoa Joe Donates His Hair

Samoa Joe, commentator for WWE Raw, revealed on his Instagram that he donated his hair to the non-profit organization, CWHL (Children With Hair Loss).[...] Jan 18 - Samoa Joe, commentator for WWE Raw, revealed on his Instagram that he donated his hair to the non-profit organization, CWHL (Children With Hair Loss).[...]

Mark Henry Says Ryback Should Apologize, Ryback Responds

Former WWE Superstar Ryback recently tweeted the following about championships in pro wrestling: "Wrestling is fake, guys, and the Championshi[...] Jan 18 - Former WWE Superstar Ryback recently tweeted the following about championships in pro wrestling: "Wrestling is fake, guys, and the Championshi[...]

Renee Paquette On The Possibility Of Joining AEW

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Renee Paquette commented on the possibility of going to AEW. On people assuming she would follow her [...] Jan 17 - During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Renee Paquette commented on the possibility of going to AEW. On people assuming she would follow her [...]

WWE Fastlane Pay-Per-View Date and Location Revealed

WWE Fastlane pay-per-view will take place on Sunday, March 31st, and will be held from the ThunderDome, according to PWInsider. This will be the fina[...] Jan 17 - WWE Fastlane pay-per-view will take place on Sunday, March 31st, and will be held from the ThunderDome, according to PWInsider. This will be the fina[...]