Take a Look at the Darker, More Sinister Version of Randy Orton from Tonight's Raw

Posted By: Caylon Knox on Jan 18, 2021

In the opening segment of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, a masked Randy Orton showed the world a more sinister and tormented version of himself with an epic promo:


