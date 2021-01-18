Take a Look at the Darker, More Sinister Version of Randy Orton from Tonight's Raw
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Jan 18, 2021
In the opening segment of tonight's episode of
Monday Night Raw, a masked Randy Orton showed the world a more sinister and tormented version of himself with an epic promo:
https://wrestlr.me/66066/
