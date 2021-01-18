Renee Michelle Calls Out a Site for Misquoting Her Statements from Recent Interview

Renee Michelle, the wife of WWE NXT Superstar Drake Maverick, recently did an interview with Devon "Hannibal" Nicholson for his YouTube channel. During the interview, she spoke about how WWE briefly used her real-life wedding to Drake Maverick for storyline purposes in 2019.

Other outlets misquoted Renee and claimed that she said that WWE "ruined her wedding." However, Renee took to Twitter to clarify that that is not what she said during the interview:

! CLICKBAIT - FALSE HEADLINE ! I hate that I have to even do this but I DID NOT state the below headline but said MY HUSBAND RUINED MY WEDDING - You know, like an angry wife would, like the character she was portraying on tv would Woman shrugging WWE have been nothing but good to us.

I hate that I have to even do this but I DID NOT state the below headline but said MY HUSBAND RUINED MY WEDDING - You know, like an angry wife would, like the character she was portraying on tv would 🤷🏽‍♀️ WWE have been nothing but good to us. 😑🤨😒 pic.twitter.com/JW7GveEdmm — Renee Michelle 🌸🦋🌺 (@1ReneeMichelle) January 18, 2021

Here is Renee's interview with Hannibal: