Former ROH World Champion Reportedly Has Major Heat Backstage in NJPW

A report has surfaced from Fightful Select and WrestleTalk.com about a former Ring of Honor Wrestling World Champion who reportedly has quite a bit of heat backstage in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

"Unbreakable" Michael Elgin, who competed in NJPW from 2015 to 2019, is said to be rather unpopular behind the scenes in NJPW. He left the organization on March 31st, 2019 and allegedly told people that it was his decision to leave the company, partly due to a conflict with Tama Tonga. Elgin reportedly felt that Tama was unsafe to work with and only had his spot in NJPW because of his legendary father, King Haku (also known as Meng).

However, people from NJPW claim that Elgin was actually released from the promotion.

The former NJPW IWGP Intercontinental Champion then worked for IMPACT Wrestling from April of 2019 until June of 2020.

There is no word on what the future might hold for Elgin, or if any major promotions are currently interested in signing him to a contract.