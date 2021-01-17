Renee Paquette On The Possibility Of Joining AEW

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Renee Paquette commented on the possibility of going to AEW.

“Yeah, yeah. I mean, I don’t know, maybe I’ll wrestle Brandi and then, like our kids will wrestle, who knows? You know, that’s the thing too. You look at AEW, and I think everything they’re doing is fantastic. I’m not saying I wouldn’t do something there. I for sure would if the right thing came up, but it’s not the thing that I’m like chasing down. I think my time in WWE was so great, and my time in wrestling has been so great, but I don’t want to have that be the only thing that I do. I don’t want to pigeonhole myself as just being like ‘the wrestling girl.’ I’ll always have that in my wheelhouse and have that be a thing that I lean on, but I think there’s so many other things that I want to do that I think just going right to working in another wrestling company would sort of take away from my whole purpose of wanting to walk away.”

“Shockingly, no, it didn’t. It actually made my life easier to be honest in the sense of like, one of the hardest parts was like I had just started doing commentary when he came back from injury, and he came back and was coming back as this heel character. And god, calling my husband’s matches while he is this like wacky heel was like a really hard spot to be in because some days I would get the feedback of like, ‘Just call it like a wrestling match. You don’t know him,’ to then being like, ‘What did you guys have for dinner last night,’ or ‘What did you guys talk about at home over the weekend?’ I’m like, ‘F***!’ I had no idea how to like really navigate that. So once he left, I was like, ‘Well, at least I don’t have to deal with that anymore, thank god.’”

“But no, you know, I kind of kept waiting to see if people would maybe treat me a little differently, like even just — because I was sitting in production meetings every week, like, ‘Are they going to want me in production meetings because I’m so privy to all the information going on in WWE,’ and like, ‘Are they going to not want me to know this information, so I’m not like leaking information to my husband or something?’ But no, none of that ever really happened. If it did, it was a slow enough burn that I never noticed it.”