WWE Fastlane Pay-Per-View Date and Location Revealed

Jan 18 - The following are the results of the January 18, 2021 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. Randy Orton opened the show with a dark promo 2. Charlotte Flair defeated Peyton Royce 3. Mace of RETRIB[...]
Jan 18 - In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Alexa Bliss defeated Raw Women's Champion and one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka in a non-title match. UH. OH.#WWE[...]
Jan 18 - On tonight's episode of Raw, former WWE World Champion Jeff Hardy squared off against Jaxson Ryker. The match ended with a disqualification after Elias interfered. The fight against @IAmEliasW[...]
Jan 18 - On tonight's episode of Raw, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley and the Raw Tag Team Champions Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander defeated Matt Riddle and Lucha House Party in a Six-Man [...]
Jan 18 - On tonight's episode of Raw, former WWE United States Champion Ricochet squared off against former two-time WWE World Champion A.J. Styles (with Omos at ringside). Styles picked up the win over [...]
Jan 18 - On tonight's episode of Raw, Mandy Rose squared off against former two-time WWE NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler. Despite a good effort from Rose, Baszler ended up defeating Mandy with the Ki[...]
Jan 18 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, RETRIBUTION member Mace defeated Xavier Woods of The New Day in one-on-one competition. #TheNewDay's @AustinCreedWins is putting forth a valiant effor[...]
Jan 18 - On tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, Charlotte Flair defeated Peyton Royce with the Figure-Eight Leglock, despite being distracted by the appearance of Ric Flair and Lacey Evans. 😲😬@[...]
Jan 18 - In the opening segment of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, a masked Randy Orton showed the world a more sinister and tormented version of himself with an epic promo: “There’s[...]
Jan 18 - WWE has just announced a new match for tonight's Raw on USA Network. WWE announced that Riddle and the Lucha House Party will go against the Hurt Business. This match is in addition to the alrea[...]
Jan 18 - WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy has announced that he is officially entering the 2021 men's Royal Rumble match, joining Daniel Bryan, Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Otis, The Miz, Jey Uso and Cesaro.[...]
Jan 18 - Despite recently being announced as an entrant in the men’s 2021 Royal Rumble match, WWE is still in the process of planning Randy Orton vs. The Fiend in some sort of gimmick at the event. The [...]
Jan 18 - Joey Ryan has issued a new statement regarding accusations made against him during the #SpeakingOut movement. A couple of lawsuits have recently been dismissed. "I have not committed any crimes. I [...]
Jan 18 - On the most recent episode of The New Day's podcast, Kofi Kingston updated listeners on missing last week's episode of WWE Raw. "I got kneed in the face by Cedric Alexander three weeks ago. A coupl[...]
Jan 18 - Renee Michelle, the wife of WWE NXT Superstar Drake Maverick, recently did an interview with Devon "Hannibal" Nicholson for his YouTube channel. During the interview, she spoke about how WWE[...]
Jan 18 - A report has surfaced from Fightful Select and WrestleTalk.com about a former Ring of Honor Wrestling World Champion who reportedly has quite a bit of heat backstage in New Japan Pro Wrestling. "Unbr[...]
Jan 18 - We'll just leave this here... WARNING: Testicle on display. I love @BookCameo it’s always a ball of fun. I’m never a dick like other celebs. So here’s a Tip: don’t HOG all [...]
Jan 18 - Samoa Joe, commentator for WWE Raw, revealed on his Instagram that he donated his hair to the non-profit organization, CWHL (Children With Hair Loss). CWHL has been providing human hair replacements [...]
Jan 18 - Former WWE Superstar Ryback recently tweeted the following about championships in pro wrestling: "Wrestling is fake, guys, and the Championships are props to market entertainers as 'Champ[...]
Jan 17 - WWE Fastlane pay-per-view will take place on Sunday, March 31st, and will be held from the ThunderDome, according to PWInsider. This will be the final PPV on the road to WrestleMania 37. Below is th[...]
Could WWE WrestleMania 40 Be Coming To Las Vegas? Due to the global coronavirus pandemic, WWE has had to make significant changes to their television and live events over the last year. Yesterday they announced the locations for the next three Wrestl[...]
Jan 17 - Due to the global coronavirus pandemic, WWE has had to make significant changes to their television and live events over the last year. Yesterday they announced the locations for the next three Wrestl[...]