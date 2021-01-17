Could WWE WrestleMania 40 Be Coming To Las Vegas?

Due to the global coronavirus pandemic, WWE has had to make significant changes to their television and live events over the last year. Yesterday they announced the locations for the next three WrestleMania events, with some fans upset that the rumor of WrestleMania coming to Las Vegas isn't going to happen, at least for now. It looks like the company changed plans.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted the following:

"Everyone expected Los Angeles to be this year, and they moved it, and then it was gonna be Las Vegas, maybe Vegas will get the year after."

Where do you think WrestleMania 40 should be hosted?