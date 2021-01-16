WWE Confirms Fans Will Be In Attendance For WWE WrestleMania 37

As previously reported, WWE has announced the next three dates and locations for WrestleMania.

WrestleMania 37 will take place again over two nights on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11, 2021.

WrestleMania 38 will emanate from Dallas, TX on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at the AT&T Stadium and WrestleMania 39 will take place from Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at the SoFi Stadium.

The other big news coming out of the event is that fans will be in attendance this year at WrestleMania in Tampa, Florida. Details are set to follow.

There will no doubt be COVID-19 restrictions with regards to attendance but it is good news a major event is able to accommodate fans, and hopefully safely.