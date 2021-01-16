'I Actually Had A Better Career There' - Kurt Angle On His TNA Career

During a recent interview on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle compared his time in WWE to his run in TNA.

"I actually had a better career there. I hate to admit it because WWE was the big company, but I got better. I was only in the business six and a half years when I switched to TNA, and that was the prime of my career.

I mean, my matches with Samoa Joe, Sting, AJ Styles, Bobby Roode, all those guys, I had a really great career there.

As much as I love WWE, that was so much better. The crazy thing is, I always say this, but I don’t know how true it is, I wish that I would have done, there’s a part of me that wishes I would have stayed in WWE during those years because there were more people, more eyes watching that product than TNA’s. A lot of people missed a lot of my career.

I took it up a notch, started doing crazier stuff, you know, dives off the stage and moonsaults off the top rope, and I took a lot of chances,” said Angle. “I beat my body up pretty badly. I didn’t start slowing down until about 2014-15, [that’s] when I started containing myself and doing safer moves, being real safe and basic, more basic is what I did."