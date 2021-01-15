Big Change To Universal Title Match At Royal Rumble

And like that, @ScrapDaddyAP has officially turned the tables on @WWERomanReigns heading into #RoyalRumble ! #SmackDown @FightOwensFight pic.twitter.com/bmLda4oK48

Owens will challenge Reigns for the Title in a Last Man Standing match.

On tonight's WWE SmackDown, Adam Pearce tricked Roman Reigns during a contract signing and announced that Kevin Owens will now be his new opponent at the Royal Rumble Pay-Per-View on January 31.

» More News From This Feed

Manik Unmasked During Hard To Kill Event

During his match at IMPACT Wrestling's Hard to Kill against Rohit Raju and Chris Bey, Manik was unmasked. Many were already aware of the fact that Manik is being played by TJP, but some weren't aware[...] Jan 17 - During his match at IMPACT Wrestling's Hard to Kill against Rohit Raju and Chris Bey, Manik was unmasked. Many were already aware of the fact that Manik is being played by TJP, but some weren't aware[...]

Matt Cardona (f.k.a. Zack Ryder) Debuts In IMPACT Wrestling

During tonight's Hard to Kill event, Matt Cardona (formerly known as Zack Ryder) made his Impact Wrestling debut. This comes following Cardona's short uncontracted stint in AEW, who IMPACT is current[...] Jan 17 - During tonight's Hard to Kill event, Matt Cardona (formerly known as Zack Ryder) made his Impact Wrestling debut. This comes following Cardona's short uncontracted stint in AEW, who IMPACT is current[...]

IMPACT Wrestling: Hard to Kill Results

Brian Myers defeated Josh Alexander Crazzy Steve and Rosemary defeated Kaleb and Tenille Dashwood Violent by Design defeated Tommy Dreamer, Rhino and Cousin Jake in an Old School Rules match Fire[...] Jan 16 - Brian Myers defeated Josh Alexander Crazzy Steve and Rosemary defeated Kaleb and Tenille Dashwood Violent by Design defeated Tommy Dreamer, Rhino and Cousin Jake in an Old School Rules match Fire[...]

WWE Confirms Fans Will Be In Attendance For WWE WrestleMania 37

As previously reported, WWE has announced the next three dates and locations for WrestleMania. WrestleMania 37 will take place again over two nights on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11, 2021. [...] Jan 16 - As previously reported, WWE has announced the next three dates and locations for WrestleMania. WrestleMania 37 will take place again over two nights on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11, 2021. [...]

Madison Rayne Announces Her Retirement From Impact Wrestling

During the Impact Hard To Kill pre-show Madison Rayne officially announced her retirement from the company. Rayne noted she was proud of her 12-year career in the company and loved her run with Impac[...] Jan 16 - During the Impact Hard To Kill pre-show Madison Rayne officially announced her retirement from the company. Rayne noted she was proud of her 12-year career in the company and loved her run with Impac[...]

WWE Reveals Dates and Locations For Next Three WrestleMania Events

In news first revealed by NBC the dates and locations, and logos for the next three WrestleMania events have been announced. Here is the press release: STAMFORD, Conn., – January 16, 2021 &n[...] Jan 16 - In news first revealed by NBC the dates and locations, and logos for the next three WrestleMania events have been announced. Here is the press release: STAMFORD, Conn., – January 16, 2021 &n[...]

AEW Will Now Keep Production In Jacksonville Indefinitely

All Elite Wrestling has reportedly changed their mind on a move to Miami and will now instead remain in Jacksonville for future production. The company was considering leaving Daily’s Place in [...] Jan 16 - All Elite Wrestling has reportedly changed their mind on a move to Miami and will now instead remain in Jacksonville for future production. The company was considering leaving Daily’s Place in [...]

'No Clue How Or Where I Caught It!' - Michelle McCool Has Tested Positive For COVID-19

Michelle McCool has revealed she has tested positive for COVID-19. Here is what she posted on social media: "Word round here seems to spread as quickly as this virus ....soooo, thank you to all wh[...] Jan 16 - Michelle McCool has revealed she has tested positive for COVID-19. Here is what she posted on social media: "Word round here seems to spread as quickly as this virus ....soooo, thank you to all wh[...]

'I Actually Had A Better Career There' - Kurt Angle On His TNA Career

During a recent interview on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle compared his time in WWE to his run in TNA. "I actually had a better career there. I hate to admit it be[...] Jan 16 - During a recent interview on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle compared his time in WWE to his run in TNA. "I actually had a better career there. I hate to admit it be[...]

Big Change To Universal Title Match At Royal Rumble

On tonight's WWE SmackDown, Adam Pearce tricked Roman Reigns during a contract signing and announced that Kevin Owens will now be his new opponent at the Royal Rumble Pay-Per-View on January 31. Owen[...] Jan 15 - On tonight's WWE SmackDown, Adam Pearce tricked Roman Reigns during a contract signing and announced that Kevin Owens will now be his new opponent at the Royal Rumble Pay-Per-View on January 31. Owen[...]

Hottest WNS Forum Topics To Join And Discuss 🔥

WrestlingNewsSource.com is all about community and what better way to join the discussion than by joining the official WNS Forum, which has an active community of fellow WNS readers and topics to join[...] Jan 15 - WrestlingNewsSource.com is all about community and what better way to join the discussion than by joining the official WNS Forum, which has an active community of fellow WNS readers and topics to join[...]

'Disrespectful Piece Of Sh*t' - Jim Cornette Slams Former WWE Superstar

A few days ago former WWE Superstar Ryback tweeted about championship title belts in wrestling being props. "Wrestling’s fake guys and the Championships are props to market entertainers as &l[...] Jan 15 - A few days ago former WWE Superstar Ryback tweeted about championship title belts in wrestling being props. "Wrestling’s fake guys and the Championships are props to market entertainers as &l[...]

Shane Taylor To Challenge RUSH For ROH World Title

Ring of Honor has announced that Shane Taylor is set to challenge RUSH for the ROH World Championship. The company held a poll on their Facebook group called The Experience, and Taylor was voted as th[...] Jan 15 - Ring of Honor has announced that Shane Taylor is set to challenge RUSH for the ROH World Championship. The company held a poll on their Facebook group called The Experience, and Taylor was voted as th[...]

'Babygirl Is Totally Okay' - Sonny Kiss Says He's Not Injured

AEW star Sonny Kiss has taken to Twitter to reveal he is not injured despite Tony Schiavone recently noting on the AEW Dynamite Post-Show that Kiss was out of action due to an injury. "I&rsqu[...] Jan 15 - AEW star Sonny Kiss has taken to Twitter to reveal he is not injured despite Tony Schiavone recently noting on the AEW Dynamite Post-Show that Kiss was out of action due to an injury. "I&rsqu[...]

"This Is Why It's So Stale Today" - Vince Russo On WWE Currently

Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes current-day WWE storytelling is far too predictable, which ultimately makes the overall product stale. Former WWE writer Vince Russo made his regular appearance[...] Jan 15 - Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes current-day WWE storytelling is far too predictable, which ultimately makes the overall product stale. Former WWE writer Vince Russo made his regular appearance[...]

WWE Elimination Chamber Date Reportedly Brought Forward

Following the recent news that WrestleMania 37 will likely have its date pushed back, WWE is also reportedly changing the planned date for the 2021 Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. The event was ori[...] Jan 15 - Following the recent news that WrestleMania 37 will likely have its date pushed back, WWE is also reportedly changing the planned date for the 2021 Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. The event was ori[...]

Could Goldberg Break A Longstanding WWE Record At The Royal Rumble?

The WWE Royal Rumble event is coming up on January 31, 2021 and Goldberg could not only win the WWE Championship from Drew McIntyre he could also break a longstanding record. If Goldberg wins the WWE[...] Jan 15 - The WWE Royal Rumble event is coming up on January 31, 2021 and Goldberg could not only win the WWE Championship from Drew McIntyre he could also break a longstanding record. If Goldberg wins the WWE[...]

Lana and Mandy Rose Made Seriously Good Money From Instagram Advertising

Celebrity influencing on social media is big business. In a recent report from Loveux.co.uk regarding celebrities who made the most money in 2020 from Instagram advertisements, it is estimated WWE Su[...] Jan 15 - Celebrity influencing on social media is big business. In a recent report from Loveux.co.uk regarding celebrities who made the most money in 2020 from Instagram advertisements, it is estimated WWE Su[...]

Eric Bischoff Reflects On Sid Vicious’ Horrible Injury During A WCW PPV

It’s hard to believe but it has been 20 years since one of the worst on-air injuries to ever happen in pro wrestling. WCW held its Sin pay-per-view on Jan. 14, 2001, during that event Vicious ju[...] Jan 15 - It’s hard to believe but it has been 20 years since one of the worst on-air injuries to ever happen in pro wrestling. WCW held its Sin pay-per-view on Jan. 14, 2001, during that event Vicious ju[...]

Moose Replaces Alex Shelley For Impact Hard To Kill Pay-Per-View

Impact Wrestling issued the following annoucment: Teams With Rich Swann & Chris Sabin Vs. Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers Saturday 8pm ET/5pm PT NASHVILLE, TN – (January 15)&[...] Jan 15 - Impact Wrestling issued the following annoucment: Teams With Rich Swann & Chris Sabin Vs. Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers Saturday 8pm ET/5pm PT NASHVILLE, TN – (January 15)&[...]

A New Record Set By New Japan World Following Wrestle Kingdom 15

New Japan World set several records during Wrestle Kingdom 15 and today The Wrestling Observer Newsletter revealed the service hit 130,000 subscribers for the first time ever. The service incre[...] Jan 15 - New Japan World set several records during Wrestle Kingdom 15 and today The Wrestling Observer Newsletter revealed the service hit 130,000 subscribers for the first time ever. The service incre[...]

What's On Tap For Tonight's Episode Of WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown on FOX will broadcast live from St. Petersburg, Florida at Tropicana Field. Here is what has been announced for the 2-hour show. - Jey Uso vs. Shinsuke Nakamura - Rey Mysterio will fac[...] Jan 15 - WWE SmackDown on FOX will broadcast live from St. Petersburg, Florida at Tropicana Field. Here is what has been announced for the 2-hour show. - Jey Uso vs. Shinsuke Nakamura - Rey Mysterio will fac[...]

WWE WrestleMania 37 Date Reportedly Pushed Back

WWE WrestleMania 37 was previously annouced for March 28, 2021 from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be moved to the Raymond James Stadium i[...] Jan 15 - WWE WrestleMania 37 was previously annouced for March 28, 2021 from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be moved to the Raymond James Stadium i[...]