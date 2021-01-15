"This Is Why It's So Stale Today" - Vince Russo On WWE Currently

Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes current-day WWE storytelling is far too predictable, which ultimately makes the overall product stale.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo made his regular appearance on SK Wrestling’s Legion of RAW in which he gave his thoughts on WWE's current storytelling, which he believes is far too predictable and is making the product stale. He used Vince McMahon’s unexpected victory in the 1999 Royal Rumble as a way to explain why storylines do not have to be predictable.

"This is why it’s so stale today. When you do situations like Vince McMahon wins the Royal Rumble, David Arquette becomes WCW Champion, Vince Russo gets speared out of the cage and all of a sudden he’s the Champion... When you do things like that, bro, that are so out of the realm of predictable and what we repeat 100 times, what that does for a writer, bro, is it opens up the creative envelope. Now, bro, you can go down so many roads you couldn’t go down before."

Check out his comments below.