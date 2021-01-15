WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

 

WWE Elimination Chamber Date Reportedly Brought Forward

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 15, 2021

WWE Elimination Chamber Date Reportedly Brought Forward

Following the recent news that WrestleMania 37 will likely have its date pushed back, WWE is also reportedly changing the planned date for the 2021 Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

The event was originally scheduled for February 28, 2021, but PWInsider reports that the event will be now be held on February 21 instead from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

It will likely be the final big PPV before WrestleMania 37.


>>> Jump To Comments

Tags: #wwe #elimination chamber
https://wrestlr.me/66030/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Jan 15
Big Change To Universal Title Match At Royal Rumble
On tonight's WWE SmackDown, Adam Pearce tricked Roman Reigns during a contract signing and announced that Kevin Owens will now be his new opponent at the Royal Rumble Pay-Per-View on January 31. Owen[...]
Jan 15 - On tonight's WWE SmackDown, Adam Pearce tricked Roman Reigns during a contract signing and announced that Kevin Owens will now be his new opponent at the Royal Rumble Pay-Per-View on January 31. Owen[...]
Jan 15
Hottest WNS Forum Topics To Join And Discuss 🔥
WrestlingNewsSource.com is all about community and what better way to join the discussion than by joining the official WNS Forum, which has an active community of fellow WNS readers and topics to join[...]
Jan 15 - WrestlingNewsSource.com is all about community and what better way to join the discussion than by joining the official WNS Forum, which has an active community of fellow WNS readers and topics to join[...]
Jan 15
'Disrespectful Piece Of Sh*t' - Jim Cornette Slams Former WWE Superstar
A few days ago former WWE Superstar Ryback tweeted about championship title belts in wrestling being props. "Wrestling’s fake guys and the Championships are props to market entertainers as &l[...]
Jan 15 - A few days ago former WWE Superstar Ryback tweeted about championship title belts in wrestling being props. "Wrestling’s fake guys and the Championships are props to market entertainers as &l[...]
Jan 15
Shane Taylor To Challenge RUSH For ROH World Title
Ring of Honor has announced that Shane Taylor is set to challenge RUSH for the ROH World Championship. The company held a poll on their Facebook group called The Experience, and Taylor was voted as th[...]
Jan 15 - Ring of Honor has announced that Shane Taylor is set to challenge RUSH for the ROH World Championship. The company held a poll on their Facebook group called The Experience, and Taylor was voted as th[...]
Jan 15
'Babygirl Is Totally Okay' - Sonny Kiss Says He's Not Injured
AEW star Sonny Kiss has taken to Twitter to reveal he is not injured despite Tony Schiavone recently noting on the AEW Dynamite Post-Show that Kiss was out of action due to an injury.  "I&rsqu[...]
Jan 15 - AEW star Sonny Kiss has taken to Twitter to reveal he is not injured despite Tony Schiavone recently noting on the AEW Dynamite Post-Show that Kiss was out of action due to an injury.  "I&rsqu[...]
Jan 15
"This Is Why It's So Stale Today" - Vince Russo On WWE Currently
Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes current-day WWE storytelling is far too predictable, which ultimately makes the overall product stale. Former WWE writer Vince Russo made his regular appearance[...]
Jan 15 - Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes current-day WWE storytelling is far too predictable, which ultimately makes the overall product stale. Former WWE writer Vince Russo made his regular appearance[...]

Jan 15
WWE Elimination Chamber Date Reportedly Brought Forward
Following the recent news that WrestleMania 37 will likely have its date pushed back, WWE is also reportedly changing the planned date for the 2021 Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. The event was ori[...]
Jan 15 - Following the recent news that WrestleMania 37 will likely have its date pushed back, WWE is also reportedly changing the planned date for the 2021 Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. The event was ori[...]
Jan 15
Could Goldberg Break A Longstanding WWE Record At The Royal Rumble?
The WWE Royal Rumble event is coming up on January 31, 2021 and Goldberg could not only win the WWE Championship from Drew McIntyre he could also break a longstanding record. If Goldberg wins the WWE[...]
Jan 15 - The WWE Royal Rumble event is coming up on January 31, 2021 and Goldberg could not only win the WWE Championship from Drew McIntyre he could also break a longstanding record. If Goldberg wins the WWE[...]
Jan 15
Lana and Mandy Rose Made Seriously Good Money From Instagram Advertising
Celebrity influencing on social media is big business. In a recent report from Loveux.co.uk regarding celebrities who made the most money in 2020 from Instagram advertisements, it is estimated WWE Su[...]
Jan 15 - Celebrity influencing on social media is big business. In a recent report from Loveux.co.uk regarding celebrities who made the most money in 2020 from Instagram advertisements, it is estimated WWE Su[...]
Jan 15
Eric Bischoff Reflects On Sid Vicious’ Horrible Injury During A WCW PPV
It’s hard to believe but it has been 20 years since one of the worst on-air injuries to ever happen in pro wrestling. WCW held its Sin pay-per-view on Jan. 14, 2001, during that event Vicious ju[...]
Jan 15 - It’s hard to believe but it has been 20 years since one of the worst on-air injuries to ever happen in pro wrestling. WCW held its Sin pay-per-view on Jan. 14, 2001, during that event Vicious ju[...]
Jan 15
Moose Replaces Alex Shelley For Impact Hard To Kill Pay-Per-View
Impact Wrestling issued the following annoucment: Teams With Rich Swann & Chris Sabin Vs. Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers Saturday 8pm ET/5pm PT NASHVILLE, TN – (January 15)&[...]
Jan 15 - Impact Wrestling issued the following annoucment: Teams With Rich Swann & Chris Sabin Vs. Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers Saturday 8pm ET/5pm PT NASHVILLE, TN – (January 15)&[...]

Jan 15
A New Record Set By New Japan World Following Wrestle Kingdom 15
New Japan World set several records during Wrestle Kingdom 15 and today The Wrestling Observer Newsletter revealed the service hit 130,000 subscribers for the first time ever.  The service incre[...]
Jan 15 - New Japan World set several records during Wrestle Kingdom 15 and today The Wrestling Observer Newsletter revealed the service hit 130,000 subscribers for the first time ever.  The service incre[...]
Jan 15
What's On Tap For Tonight's Episode Of WWE SmackDown
WWE SmackDown on FOX will broadcast live from St. Petersburg, Florida at Tropicana Field. Here is what has been announced for the 2-hour show. - Jey Uso vs. Shinsuke Nakamura - Rey Mysterio will fac[...]
Jan 15 - WWE SmackDown on FOX will broadcast live from St. Petersburg, Florida at Tropicana Field. Here is what has been announced for the 2-hour show. - Jey Uso vs. Shinsuke Nakamura - Rey Mysterio will fac[...]
Jan 15
WWE WrestleMania 37 Date Reportedly Pushed Back
WWE WrestleMania 37 was previously annouced for March 28, 2021 from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be moved to the Raymond James Stadium i[...]
Jan 15 - WWE WrestleMania 37 was previously annouced for March 28, 2021 from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be moved to the Raymond James Stadium i[...]
Jan 15
Kevin Nash Defends WWE Over COVID-19 Criticisms
Kevin Nash has responded on Twitter to an article critical of WWE using Ric Flair on television during to COVID-19 pandemic. He tweeted: "Saw this in a Google feed. The story says the WWE doesn&rsq[...]
Jan 15 - Kevin Nash has responded on Twitter to an article critical of WWE using Ric Flair on television during to COVID-19 pandemic. He tweeted: "Saw this in a Google feed. The story says the WWE doesn&rsq[...]
Jan 15
Drew McIntyre Unsure When He Contracted COVID-19
As previously reported, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre caught COVID-19, which has left him unable to WWE television for now.  The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that McIntyre isn’t sure[...]
Jan 15 - As previously reported, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre caught COVID-19, which has left him unable to WWE television for now.  The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that McIntyre isn’t sure[...]
Jan 15
Big Update On Ricochet's WWE Contract
As previously reported, WWE Superstar Ricochet shot down rumors about leaving WWE on his Twitter. There had been speculation his contract expired very soon. However, Dave Meltzer revealed in the late[...]
Jan 15 - As previously reported, WWE Superstar Ricochet shot down rumors about leaving WWE on his Twitter. There had been speculation his contract expired very soon. However, Dave Meltzer revealed in the late[...]
Jan 15
List of Inductees Into Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame's Class of 2021
Just announced is the list of inductees into the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame. Pioneer Division: Mad Mountain Dean & Paul Bowser TV Era Division: Tiger Conway Sr. & Jose Lothario M[...]
Jan 15 - Just announced is the list of inductees into the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame. Pioneer Division: Mad Mountain Dean & Paul Bowser TV Era Division: Tiger Conway Sr. & Jose Lothario M[...]
Jan 15
Steve Austin Set To Appear On Season 3 Of Dark Side Of The Ring
On the most recent episode of Cari & Jemele (Won’t) Stick To Sports, Jemele Hill revealed that WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin will be appearing on the first episode [...]
Jan 15 - On the most recent episode of Cari & Jemele (Won’t) Stick To Sports, Jemele Hill revealed that WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin will be appearing on the first episode [...]
Jan 15
Ricochet Says Online Rumors That He's Leaving WWE Are "Fake"
There was a rumor being posted by some wrestling news outlets that Richochet was on his way to leave WWE, but Ricochet himself says this isn't true. 👇🏽This is fake 👇🏽 https://t.co/UGnfa[...]
Jan 15 - There was a rumor being posted by some wrestling news outlets that Richochet was on his way to leave WWE, but Ricochet himself says this isn't true. 👇🏽This is fake 👇🏽 https://t.co/UGnfa[...]
Jan 14
Sha Samuels Officially Signed With WWE NXT UK
Sha Samuels has officially joined WWE and is now part of the NXT UK roster. Samuels posted to Twitter on Thursday: “Oi Oi!!! I have officially signed with the @WWE It’s been a really lon[...]
Jan 14 - Sha Samuels has officially joined WWE and is now part of the NXT UK roster. Samuels posted to Twitter on Thursday: “Oi Oi!!! I have officially signed with the @WWE It’s been a really lon[...]
Jan 14
AEW Dynamite Viewership Increases, NXT Struggles To Regain Lost Viewers
The viewership for AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT are in. AEW Dynamite saw an increase while NXT was down. AEW was victorious this week against NXT in both viewership and key demos.  AEW Dynamite: Ne[...]
Jan 14 - The viewership for AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT are in. AEW Dynamite saw an increase while NXT was down. AEW was victorious this week against NXT in both viewership and key demos.  AEW Dynamite: Ne[...]
Jan 14
WWE NXT Stars Upset As Performance Center Regular Classes Resume
It is being reported by Fightful.com that several WWE NXT stars have expressed annoyance at the new rules, which state they must train at the Performance Center five days a week. WWE had reportedly a[...]
Jan 14 - It is being reported by Fightful.com that several WWE NXT stars have expressed annoyance at the new rules, which state they must train at the Performance Center five days a week. WWE had reportedly a[...]
Jan 14
Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows (The Good Brothers) Lost Confidence In WWE
The Good Brothers, Karl Anderson, and Doc Gallows were recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated, looking back on how their time in WWE ended. Karl Anderson admitted that during their time in WWE th[...]
Jan 14 - The Good Brothers, Karl Anderson, and Doc Gallows were recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated, looking back on how their time in WWE ended. Karl Anderson admitted that during their time in WWE th[...]
Jan 14
Final ECW Event Took Place 20 Years Ago Today
In 2001 on this very day, Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) hosted its final event before being sold to Vince McMahon and WWE. Below is the card for that final event: - Prodigy Tom Marquez vs. No[...]
Jan 14 - In 2001 on this very day, Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) hosted its final event before being sold to Vince McMahon and WWE. Below is the card for that final event: - Prodigy Tom Marquez vs. No[...]

© 2006-2021 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π