WWE Elimination Chamber Date Reportedly Brought Forward

It will likely be the final big PPV before WrestleMania 37.

The event was originally scheduled for February 28, 2021, but PWInsider reports that the event will be now be held on February 21 instead from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Following the recent news that WrestleMania 37 will likely have its date pushed back , WWE is also reportedly changing the planned date for the 2021 Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

Big Change To Universal Title Match At Royal Rumble

On tonight's WWE SmackDown, Adam Pearce tricked Roman Reigns during a contract signing and announced that Kevin Owens will now be his new opponent at the Royal Rumble Pay-Per-View on January 31. Owen[...] Jan 15 - On tonight's WWE SmackDown, Adam Pearce tricked Roman Reigns during a contract signing and announced that Kevin Owens will now be his new opponent at the Royal Rumble Pay-Per-View on January 31. Owen[...]

'Disrespectful Piece Of Sh*t' - Jim Cornette Slams Former WWE Superstar

A few days ago former WWE Superstar Ryback tweeted about championship title belts in wrestling being props. "Wrestling’s fake guys and the Championships are props to market entertainers as &l[...] Jan 15 - A few days ago former WWE Superstar Ryback tweeted about championship title belts in wrestling being props. "Wrestling’s fake guys and the Championships are props to market entertainers as &l[...]

Shane Taylor To Challenge RUSH For ROH World Title

Ring of Honor has announced that Shane Taylor is set to challenge RUSH for the ROH World Championship. The company held a poll on their Facebook group called The Experience, and Taylor was voted as th[...] Jan 15 - Ring of Honor has announced that Shane Taylor is set to challenge RUSH for the ROH World Championship. The company held a poll on their Facebook group called The Experience, and Taylor was voted as th[...]

'Babygirl Is Totally Okay' - Sonny Kiss Says He's Not Injured

AEW star Sonny Kiss has taken to Twitter to reveal he is not injured despite Tony Schiavone recently noting on the AEW Dynamite Post-Show that Kiss was out of action due to an injury. "I&rsqu[...] Jan 15 - AEW star Sonny Kiss has taken to Twitter to reveal he is not injured despite Tony Schiavone recently noting on the AEW Dynamite Post-Show that Kiss was out of action due to an injury. "I&rsqu[...]

"This Is Why It's So Stale Today" - Vince Russo On WWE Currently

Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes current-day WWE storytelling is far too predictable, which ultimately makes the overall product stale. Former WWE writer Vince Russo made his regular appearance[...] Jan 15 - Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes current-day WWE storytelling is far too predictable, which ultimately makes the overall product stale. Former WWE writer Vince Russo made his regular appearance[...]

WWE Elimination Chamber Date Reportedly Brought Forward

Could Goldberg Break A Longstanding WWE Record At The Royal Rumble?

The WWE Royal Rumble event is coming up on January 31, 2021 and Goldberg could not only win the WWE Championship from Drew McIntyre he could also break a longstanding record. If Goldberg wins the WWE[...] Jan 15 - The WWE Royal Rumble event is coming up on January 31, 2021 and Goldberg could not only win the WWE Championship from Drew McIntyre he could also break a longstanding record. If Goldberg wins the WWE[...]

Lana and Mandy Rose Made Seriously Good Money From Instagram Advertising

Celebrity influencing on social media is big business. In a recent report from Loveux.co.uk regarding celebrities who made the most money in 2020 from Instagram advertisements, it is estimated WWE Su[...] Jan 15 - Celebrity influencing on social media is big business. In a recent report from Loveux.co.uk regarding celebrities who made the most money in 2020 from Instagram advertisements, it is estimated WWE Su[...]

Eric Bischoff Reflects On Sid Vicious’ Horrible Injury During A WCW PPV

It’s hard to believe but it has been 20 years since one of the worst on-air injuries to ever happen in pro wrestling. WCW held its Sin pay-per-view on Jan. 14, 2001, during that event Vicious ju[...] Jan 15 - It’s hard to believe but it has been 20 years since one of the worst on-air injuries to ever happen in pro wrestling. WCW held its Sin pay-per-view on Jan. 14, 2001, during that event Vicious ju[...]

Moose Replaces Alex Shelley For Impact Hard To Kill Pay-Per-View

Impact Wrestling issued the following annoucment: Teams With Rich Swann & Chris Sabin Vs. Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers Saturday 8pm ET/5pm PT NASHVILLE, TN – (January 15)&[...] Jan 15 - Impact Wrestling issued the following annoucment: Teams With Rich Swann & Chris Sabin Vs. Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers Saturday 8pm ET/5pm PT NASHVILLE, TN – (January 15)&[...]

A New Record Set By New Japan World Following Wrestle Kingdom 15

New Japan World set several records during Wrestle Kingdom 15 and today The Wrestling Observer Newsletter revealed the service hit 130,000 subscribers for the first time ever. The service incre[...] Jan 15 - New Japan World set several records during Wrestle Kingdom 15 and today The Wrestling Observer Newsletter revealed the service hit 130,000 subscribers for the first time ever. The service incre[...]

What's On Tap For Tonight's Episode Of WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown on FOX will broadcast live from St. Petersburg, Florida at Tropicana Field. Here is what has been announced for the 2-hour show. - Jey Uso vs. Shinsuke Nakamura - Rey Mysterio will fac[...] Jan 15 - WWE SmackDown on FOX will broadcast live from St. Petersburg, Florida at Tropicana Field. Here is what has been announced for the 2-hour show. - Jey Uso vs. Shinsuke Nakamura - Rey Mysterio will fac[...]

WWE WrestleMania 37 Date Reportedly Pushed Back

WWE WrestleMania 37 was previously annouced for March 28, 2021 from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be moved to the Raymond James Stadium i[...] Jan 15 - WWE WrestleMania 37 was previously annouced for March 28, 2021 from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be moved to the Raymond James Stadium i[...]

Kevin Nash Defends WWE Over COVID-19 Criticisms

Kevin Nash has responded on Twitter to an article critical of WWE using Ric Flair on television during to COVID-19 pandemic. He tweeted: "Saw this in a Google feed. The story says the WWE doesn&rsq[...] Jan 15 - Kevin Nash has responded on Twitter to an article critical of WWE using Ric Flair on television during to COVID-19 pandemic. He tweeted: "Saw this in a Google feed. The story says the WWE doesn&rsq[...]

Drew McIntyre Unsure When He Contracted COVID-19

As previously reported, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre caught COVID-19, which has left him unable to WWE television for now. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that McIntyre isn’t sure[...] Jan 15 - As previously reported, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre caught COVID-19, which has left him unable to WWE television for now. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that McIntyre isn’t sure[...]

Big Update On Ricochet's WWE Contract

As previously reported, WWE Superstar Ricochet shot down rumors about leaving WWE on his Twitter. There had been speculation his contract expired very soon. However, Dave Meltzer revealed in the late[...] Jan 15 - As previously reported, WWE Superstar Ricochet shot down rumors about leaving WWE on his Twitter. There had been speculation his contract expired very soon. However, Dave Meltzer revealed in the late[...]

List of Inductees Into Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame's Class of 2021

Just announced is the list of inductees into the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame. Pioneer Division: Mad Mountain Dean & Paul Bowser TV Era Division: Tiger Conway Sr. & Jose Lothario M[...] Jan 15 - Just announced is the list of inductees into the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame. Pioneer Division: Mad Mountain Dean & Paul Bowser TV Era Division: Tiger Conway Sr. & Jose Lothario M[...]

Steve Austin Set To Appear On Season 3 Of Dark Side Of The Ring

On the most recent episode of Cari & Jemele (Won’t) Stick To Sports, Jemele Hill revealed that WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin will be appearing on the first episode [...] Jan 15 - On the most recent episode of Cari & Jemele (Won’t) Stick To Sports, Jemele Hill revealed that WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin will be appearing on the first episode [...]

Ricochet Says Online Rumors That He's Leaving WWE Are "Fake"

There was a rumor being posted by some wrestling news outlets that Richochet was on his way to leave WWE, but Ricochet himself says this isn't true. 👇🏽This is fake 👇🏽 https://t.co/UGnfa[...] Jan 15 - There was a rumor being posted by some wrestling news outlets that Richochet was on his way to leave WWE, but Ricochet himself says this isn't true. 👇🏽This is fake 👇🏽 https://t.co/UGnfa[...]

Sha Samuels Officially Signed With WWE NXT UK

Sha Samuels has officially joined WWE and is now part of the NXT UK roster. Samuels posted to Twitter on Thursday: “Oi Oi!!! I have officially signed with the @WWE It’s been a really lon[...] Jan 14 - Sha Samuels has officially joined WWE and is now part of the NXT UK roster. Samuels posted to Twitter on Thursday: “Oi Oi!!! I have officially signed with the @WWE It’s been a really lon[...]

AEW Dynamite Viewership Increases, NXT Struggles To Regain Lost Viewers

The viewership for AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT are in. AEW Dynamite saw an increase while NXT was down. AEW was victorious this week against NXT in both viewership and key demos. AEW Dynamite: Ne[...] Jan 14 - The viewership for AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT are in. AEW Dynamite saw an increase while NXT was down. AEW was victorious this week against NXT in both viewership and key demos. AEW Dynamite: Ne[...]

WWE NXT Stars Upset As Performance Center Regular Classes Resume

It is being reported by Fightful.com that several WWE NXT stars have expressed annoyance at the new rules, which state they must train at the Performance Center five days a week. WWE had reportedly a[...] Jan 14 - It is being reported by Fightful.com that several WWE NXT stars have expressed annoyance at the new rules, which state they must train at the Performance Center five days a week. WWE had reportedly a[...]

Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows (The Good Brothers) Lost Confidence In WWE

The Good Brothers, Karl Anderson, and Doc Gallows were recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated, looking back on how their time in WWE ended. Karl Anderson admitted that during their time in WWE th[...] Jan 14 - The Good Brothers, Karl Anderson, and Doc Gallows were recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated, looking back on how their time in WWE ended. Karl Anderson admitted that during their time in WWE th[...]