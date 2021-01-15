Lana and Mandy Rose Made Seriously Good Money From Instagram Advertising

Celebrity influencing on social media is big business.

In a recent report from Loveux.co.uk regarding celebrities who made the most money in 2020 from Instagram advertisements, it is estimated WWE Superstar Lana ranked at #83 earning $626,000 from 59 ads and Mandy Rose ranked at#100 making $490,000 for 71 ads.

These numbers will have been 9/10 month totals as WWE recently banned talent using third-party platforms to promote and earn.

Lana's Bang Energy ads "were the straw that broke the camel's back" and led to WWE implementing the third-party ban which caused some uproar among talent.