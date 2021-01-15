Lana and Mandy Rose Made Seriously Good Money From Instagram Advertising
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 15, 2021
Celebrity influencing on social media is big business.
In a recent report from
Loveux.co.uk regarding celebrities who made the most money in 2020 from Instagram advertisements, it is estimated WWE Superstar Lana ranked at #83 earning $626,000 from 59 ads and Mandy Rose ranked at#100 making $490,000 for 71 ads.
These numbers will have been 9/10 month totals as WWE recently banned talent using third-party platforms to promote and earn.
Lana's Bang Energy ads "were the straw that
broke the camel's back" and led to WWE implementing the third-party ban which caused some uproar among talent.
https://wrestlr.me/66028/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Jan 15
Jan 15 - On tonight's WWE SmackDown, Adam Pearce tricked Roman Reigns during a contract signing and announced that Kevin Owens will now be his new opponent at [...]
Jan 15
Jan 15 - WrestlingNewsSource.com is all about community and what better way to join the discussion than by joining the official WNS Forum, which has an active [...]
Jan 15
Jan 15 - A few days ago former WWE Superstar Ryback tweeted about championship title belts in wrestling being props. "Wrestling’s fake guys and the Ch[...]
Jan 15
Jan 15 - Ring of Honor has announced that Shane Taylor is set to challenge RUSH for the ROH World Championship. The company held a poll on their Facebook group[...]
Jan 15
Jan 15 - AEW star Sonny Kiss has taken to Twitter to reveal he is not injured despite Tony Schiavone recently noting on the AEW Dynamite Post-Show that Kiss wa[...]
Jan 15
Jan 15 - Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes current-day WWE storytelling is far too predictable, which ultimately makes the overall product stale. Former [...]
Jan 15
Jan 15 - Following the recent news that WrestleMania 37 will likely have its date pushed back, WWE is also reportedly changing the planned date for the 2021 El[...]
Jan 15
Jan 15 - The WWE Royal Rumble event is coming up on January 31, 2021 and Goldberg could not only win the WWE Championship from Drew McIntyre he could also brea[...]
Jan 15
Jan 15 - Celebrity influencing on social media is big business. In a recent report from Loveux.co.uk regarding celebrities who made the most money in 2020 fro[...]
Jan 15
Jan 15 - It’s hard to believe but it has been 20 years since one of the worst on-air injuries to ever happen in pro wrestling. WCW held its Sin pay-per-v[...]
Jan 15
Jan 15 - Impact Wrestling issued the following annoucment: Teams With Rich Swann & Chris Sabin Vs. Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers Saturday [...]
Jan 15
Jan 15 - New Japan World set several records during Wrestle Kingdom 15 and today The Wrestling Observer Newsletter revealed the service hit 130,000 subscribers[...]
Jan 15
Jan 15 - WWE SmackDown on FOX will broadcast live from St. Petersburg, Florida at Tropicana Field. Here is what has been announced for the 2-hour show. - Jey [...]
Jan 15
Jan 15 - WWE WrestleMania 37 was previously annouced for March 28, 2021 from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the [...]
Jan 15
Jan 15 - Kevin Nash has responded on Twitter to an article critical of WWE using Ric Flair on television during to COVID-19 pandemic. He tweeted: "Saw this [...]
Jan 15
Jan 15 - As previously reported, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre caught COVID-19, which has left him unable to WWE television for now. The Wrestling Observer[...]
Jan 15 Big Update On Ricochet's WWE Contract As previously reported, WWE Superstar Ricochet shot down rumors about leaving WWE on his Twitter. There had been speculation his contract expired ver[...]
Jan 15 - As previously reported, WWE Superstar Ricochet shot down rumors about leaving WWE on his Twitter. There had been speculation his contract expired ver[...]
Jan 15
Jan 15 - Just announced is the list of inductees into the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame. Pioneer Division: Mad Mountain Dean & Paul Bowser TV Era[...]
Jan 15
Jan 15 - On the most recent episode of Cari & Jemele (Won’t) Stick To Sports, Jemele Hill revealed that WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” St[...]
Jan 15
Jan 15 - There was a rumor being posted by some wrestling news outlets that Richochet was on his way to leave WWE, but Ricochet himself says this isn't true. [...]
Jan 14
Jan 14 - Sha Samuels has officially joined WWE and is now part of the NXT UK roster. Samuels posted to Twitter on Thursday: “Oi Oi!!! I have officially[...]
Jan 14
Jan 14 - The viewership for AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT are in. AEW Dynamite saw an increase while NXT was down. AEW was victorious this week against NXT in both[...]
Jan 14
Jan 14 - It is being reported by Fightful.com that several WWE NXT stars have expressed annoyance at the new rules, which state they must train at the Performa[...]
Jan 14
Jan 14 - The Good Brothers, Karl Anderson, and Doc Gallows were recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated, looking back on how their time in WWE ended. Karl [...]
Jan 14
Jan 14 - In 2001 on this very day, Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) hosted its final event before being sold to Vince McMahon and WWE. Below is the card f[...]