A New Record Set By New Japan World Following Wrestle Kingdom 15
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 15, 2021
New Japan World set several records during Wrestle Kingdom 15 and today
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter revealed the service hit 130,000 subscribers for the first time ever.
The service increased by 20,000 on the week of Wrestle Kingdom, the second-largest increase with the record still 40,000 back in 2018 due to interest in Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho.
The big increase is being attributed because of the current COVID-19 as people couldn't attend in person.
https://wrestlr.me/66025/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Jan 15
Jan 15 - Impact Wrestling issued the following annoucment: Teams With Rich Swann & Chris Sabin Vs. Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers Saturday [...]
Jan 15
Jan 15 - New Japan World set several records during Wrestle Kingdom 15 and today The Wrestling Observer Newsletter revealed the service hit 130,000 subscribers[...]
Jan 15
Jan 15 - WWE SmackDown on FOX will broadcast live from St. Petersburg, Florida at Tropicana Field. Here is what has been announced for the 2-hour show. - Jey [...]
Jan 15
Jan 15 - WWE WrestleMania 37 was previously annouced for March 28, 2021 from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the [...]
Jan 15
Jan 15 - Kevin Nash has responded on Twitter to an article critical of WWE using Ric Flair on television during to COVID-19 pandemic. He tweeted: "Saw this [...]
Jan 15
Jan 15 - As previously reported, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre caught COVID-19, which has left him unable to WWE television for now. The Wrestling Observer[...]
Jan 15 Big Update On Ricochet's WWE Contract As previously reported, WWE Superstar Ricochet shot down rumors about leaving WWE on his Twitter. There had been speculation his contract expired ver[...]
Jan 15 - As previously reported, WWE Superstar Ricochet shot down rumors about leaving WWE on his Twitter. There had been speculation his contract expired ver[...]
Jan 15
Jan 15 - Just announced is the list of inductees into the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame. Pioneer Division: Mad Mountain Dean & Paul Bowser TV Era[...]
Jan 15
Jan 15 - On the most recent episode of Cari & Jemele (Won’t) Stick To Sports, Jemele Hill revealed that WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” St[...]
Jan 15
Jan 15 - There was a rumor being posted by some wrestling news outlets that Richochet was on his way to leave WWE, but Ricochet himself says this isn't true. [...]
Jan 14
Jan 14 - Sha Samuels has officially joined WWE and is now part of the NXT UK roster. Samuels posted to Twitter on Thursday: “Oi Oi!!! I have officially[...]
Jan 14
Jan 14 - The viewership for AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT are in. AEW Dynamite saw an increase while NXT was down. AEW was victorious this week against NXT in both[...]
Jan 14
Jan 14 - It is being reported by Fightful.com that several WWE NXT stars have expressed annoyance at the new rules, which state they must train at the Performa[...]
Jan 14
Jan 14 - The Good Brothers, Karl Anderson, and Doc Gallows were recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated, looking back on how their time in WWE ended. Karl [...]
Jan 14
Jan 14 - In 2001 on this very day, Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) hosted its final event before being sold to Vince McMahon and WWE. Below is the card f[...]
Jan 14
Jan 14 - During his week’s episode of Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross discussed the rumors of Shawn Michaels returning to WWE in 2001 and why it didn't hap[...]
Jan 14 WWE NXT (1/13/2021) Quick Results Candice LeRae defeated Shotzi Blackheart Dusty Rhodes Tag-Team Classic Round: The Grizzled Young Veterans defeated Ever-Rise Johnny Gargano defeat[...]
Jan 14 - Candice LeRae defeated Shotzi Blackheart Dusty Rhodes Tag-Team Classic Round: The Grizzled Young Veterans defeated Ever-Rise Johnny Gargano defeat[...]
Jan 14
Jan 14 - WWE has provided a storyline update concerning the status of Randy Orton following his injury on Monday's Raw after Alexa Bliss threw a fireball into [...]
Jan 14
Jan 14 - Tony Schiavone provided an update regarding Sonny Kiss during the AEW Dynamite post-show with fans speculating about his whereabouts as he has not bee[...]
Jan 14 AEW Dynamite (1/13/2021) Quick Results Pac defeated Eddie Kingston Miro defeated Chuck Taylor, meaning Chuck Taylor must be his Young Boy for one month Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers[...]
Jan 14 - Pac defeated Eddie Kingston Miro defeated Chuck Taylor, meaning Chuck Taylor must be his Young Boy for one month Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers[...]
Jan 13
Jan 13 - AEW New Year’s Smash Night 2 was main evented by a TNT Championship match between current champion Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage. The match was ve[...]
Jan 13
Jan 13 - AEW has announced the following matches for next week’s Dynamite on TNT. - Santana/Ortiz versus Sammy Guevara/Jake Hager versus Chris Jericho/M[...]
Jan 13
Jan 13 - In a recent interview with Comicbook, Hornswoggle revealed he was set to make a return to WWE during the cinematic match between then Raw Tag Team Cha[...]
Jan 13
Jan 13 - The Bella Twins were recently interviewed by Ashley Graham on Pretty Big Deal at the end of last year. During the interview, Nikki Bella revealed she&[...]
Jan 13
Jan 13 - We reported earlier this month via FightFul select that (Matt) Riddle has signed a new deal with WWE and agreed to a " three-year deal at $400,00[...]