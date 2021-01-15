A New Record Set By New Japan World Following Wrestle Kingdom 15

New Japan World set several records during Wrestle Kingdom 15 and today The Wrestling Observer Newsletter revealed the service hit 130,000 subscribers for the first time ever.

The service increased by 20,000 on the week of Wrestle Kingdom, the second-largest increase with the record still 40,000 back in 2018 due to interest in Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho.

The big increase is being attributed because of the current COVID-19 as people couldn't attend in person.