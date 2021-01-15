Drew McIntyre Unsure When He Contracted COVID-19

As previously reported, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre caught COVID-19, which has left him unable to WWE television for now.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that McIntyre isn’t sure when he contracted the virus, as he only leaves home for work. He is reported to have tested negative several days before last Monday, after last week’s tapings. So the good news is that he didn't spread it to those at Legends Night on January 4.

The earliest McIntyre will be back on WWE TV will be the January 24 episode of Raw, in time for the 2021 Royal Rumble event on January 31.

This is, of course, all pending he doesn't develop further symptoms and has a negative COVID-19 test.