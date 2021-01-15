WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Steve Austin Set To Appear On Season 3 Of Dark Side Of The Ring
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 15, 2021
On the most recent episode of Cari & Jemele (Won’t) Stick To Sports, Jemele Hill revealed that WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin will be appearing on the first episode of Vice's Dark Side Of The Ring Season 3, which will look back on the life and death of Brian Pillman.
Austin and Pillman were friends and tag team partners in WCW, called “The Hollywood Blondes”.
The third season will have 14 episodes, with the following already confirmed:
- Brian Pillman
- Grizzly Smith and his children, Jake Roberts, Rockin’ Robin and Sam Houston
Jan 15 - New Japan World set several records during Wrestle Kingdom 15 and today The Wrestling Observer Newsletter revealed the service hit 130,000 subscribers for the first time ever. The service incre[...]
Jan 15
Jan 15 - WWE WrestleMania 37 was previously annouced for March 28, 2021 from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be moved to the Raymond James Stadium i[...]
Kevin Nash Defends WWE Over COVID-19 Criticisms Kevin Nash has responded on Twitter to an article critical of WWE using Ric Flair on television during to COVID-19 pandemic. He tweeted: "Saw this in a Google feed. The story says the WWE doesn&rsq[...]
Drew McIntyre Unsure When He Contracted COVID-19 As previously reported, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre caught COVID-19, which has left him unable to WWE television for now. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that McIntyre isn’t sure[...]
Big Update On Ricochet's WWE Contract As previously reported, WWE Superstar Ricochet shot down rumors about leaving WWE on his Twitter. There had been speculation his contract expired very soon. However, Dave Meltzer revealed in the late[...]
Jan 15 - Just announced is the list of inductees into the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame. Pioneer Division: Mad Mountain Dean & Paul Bowser TV Era Division: Tiger Conway Sr. & Jose Lothario M[...]
Jan 15 - There was a rumor being posted by some wrestling news outlets that Richochet was on his way to leave WWE, but Ricochet himself says this isn't true. 👇🏽This is fake 👇🏽 https://t.co/UGnfa[...]
Sha Samuels Officially Signed With WWE NXT UK Sha Samuels has officially joined WWE and is now part of the NXT UK roster. Samuels posted to Twitter on Thursday: “Oi Oi!!! I have officially signed with the @WWE It’s been a really lon[...]
Jan 14 - The viewership for AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT are in. AEW Dynamite saw an increase while NXT was down. AEW was victorious this week against NXT in both viewership and key demos. AEW Dynamite: Ne[...]
Jan 14 - It is being reported by Fightful.com that several WWE NXT stars have expressed annoyance at the new rules, which state they must train at the Performance Center five days a week. WWE had reportedly a[...]
Jan 14 - The Good Brothers, Karl Anderson, and Doc Gallows were recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated, looking back on how their time in WWE ended. Karl Anderson admitted that during their time in WWE th[...]
Final ECW Event Took Place 20 Years Ago Today In 2001 on this very day, Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) hosted its final event before being sold to Vince McMahon and WWE. Below is the card for that final event: - Prodigy Tom Marquez vs. No[...]
Jan 14 - WWE has provided a storyline update concerning the status of Randy Orton following his injury on Monday's Raw after Alexa Bliss threw a fireball into his face. WWE.com: “WWE Digital has lear[...]
Tony Schiavone Reveals Sonny Kiss Is Injured Tony Schiavone provided an update regarding Sonny Kiss during the AEW Dynamite post-show with fans speculating about his whereabouts as he has not been seen since the December 22, 2020 episode of AEW [...]
AEW Dynamite (1/13/2021) Quick Results Pac defeated Eddie Kingston Miro defeated Chuck Taylor, meaning Chuck Taylor must be his Young Boy for one month Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers defeated Danny Limelight, Griff Garrison and Bria[...]
Jan 13 - AEW New Year’s Smash Night 2 was main evented by a TNT Championship match between current champion Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage. The match was very much Cage's size and dominance against the size[...]
Jan 13 - AEW has announced the following matches for next week’s Dynamite on TNT. - Santana/Ortiz versus Sammy Guevara/Jake Hager versus Chris Jericho/MJF to determine who will be the official tag team [...]
Hornswoggle Had Surprise WWE Return Nixed Last Year In a recent interview with Comicbook, Hornswoggle revealed he was set to make a return to WWE during the cinematic match between then Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits and The Viking Raiders, [...]
Nikki Bella Wants To Be On The WWE Creative Team The Bella Twins were recently interviewed by Ashley Graham on Pretty Big Deal at the end of last year. During the interview, Nikki Bella revealed she’s interested in being a part of the WWE Crea[...]
Jan 13 - We reported earlier this month via FightFul select that (Matt) Riddle has signed a new deal with WWE and agreed to a " three-year deal at $400,000 per year guaranteed plus $50,000 for every show [...]