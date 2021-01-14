Sha Samuels Officially Signed With WWE NXT UK

Sha Samuels has officially joined WWE and is now part of the NXT UK roster. Samuels posted to Twitter on Thursday:

“Oi Oi!!!

I have officially signed with the @WWE It’s been a really long journey to get here. Full of ups,downs and loads of hard work.

But the proper hard graft starts now!!

EAST x NXT:UK”

Samuels joins Ben Carter and Rampage Brown as recent signees to the brand.