AEW Dynamite Viewership Increases, NXT Struggles To Regain Lost Viewers

The viewership for AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT are in.

AEW Dynamite saw an increase while NXT was down. AEW was victorious this week against NXT in both viewership and key demos.

AEW Dynamite: New Year's Smash Night 2 on TNT won this week's Wednesday night viewership battle with 762,000 (0.30 18-49 demo) viewers and finished 31st on cable.

WWE NXT on USA Network drew 551,000 (0.14 18-49 demo) viewers and finished 70th on cable.

Last week, AEW drew 662,000 while NXT drew 641,000, this was impacted by the news coverage of the protests in the US Capitol.