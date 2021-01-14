Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows (The Good Brothers) Lost Confidence In WWE

The Good Brothers, Karl Anderson, and Doc Gallows were recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated, looking back on how their time in WWE ended.

Karl Anderson admitted that during their time in WWE they lost confidence in themselves:

"I hate to admit this, but I think there was a point in WWE where we had a loss of confidence,” Anderson says. “But I can promise you that the confidence is back. We needed to get out of that environment to remind ourselves who we really are and what we can be. Right now, we’re on top of our game. It feels that way to us, and hopefully, it shows."

Gallows noted they don’t have any sour grapes with WWE although they have yet to receive their Slammy Award for the Boneyard match-winning ‘Match Of The Year.’