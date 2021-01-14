Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows (The Good Brothers) Lost Confidence In WWE

The Good Brothers, Karl Anderson, and Doc Gallows were recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated, looking back on how their time in WWE ended. Karl [...] Jan 14 - The Good Brothers, Karl Anderson, and Doc Gallows were recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated, looking back on how their time in WWE ended. Karl [...]

Final ECW Event Took Place 20 Years Ago Today

In 2001 on this very day, Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) hosted its final event before being sold to Vince McMahon and WWE. Below is the card f[...] Jan 14 - In 2001 on this very day, Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) hosted its final event before being sold to Vince McMahon and WWE. Below is the card f[...]

Jim Ross Reveals Shawn Michaels Almost Returned To WWE Action In 2001

During his week’s episode of Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross discussed the rumors of Shawn Michaels returning to WWE in 2001 and why it didn't hap[...] Jan 14 - During his week’s episode of Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross discussed the rumors of Shawn Michaels returning to WWE in 2001 and why it didn't hap[...]

WWE NXT (1/13/2021) Quick Results

Candice LeRae defeated Shotzi Blackheart Dusty Rhodes Tag-Team Classic Round: The Grizzled Young Veterans defeated Ever-Rise Johnny Gargano defeat[...] Jan 14 - Candice LeRae defeated Shotzi Blackheart Dusty Rhodes Tag-Team Classic Round: The Grizzled Young Veterans defeated Ever-Rise Johnny Gargano defeat[...]

WWE Provides Storyline Update On Randy Orton After Fireball Attack

WWE has provided a storyline update concerning the status of Randy Orton following his injury on Monday's Raw after Alexa Bliss threw a fireball into [...] Jan 14 - WWE has provided a storyline update concerning the status of Randy Orton following his injury on Monday's Raw after Alexa Bliss threw a fireball into [...]

Tony Schiavone Reveals Sonny Kiss Is Injured

Tony Schiavone provided an update regarding Sonny Kiss during the AEW Dynamite post-show with fans speculating about his whereabouts as he has not bee[...] Jan 14 - Tony Schiavone provided an update regarding Sonny Kiss during the AEW Dynamite post-show with fans speculating about his whereabouts as he has not bee[...]

AEW Dynamite (1/13/2021) Quick Results

Pac defeated Eddie Kingston Miro defeated Chuck Taylor, meaning Chuck Taylor must be his Young Boy for one month Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers[...] Jan 14 - Pac defeated Eddie Kingston Miro defeated Chuck Taylor, meaning Chuck Taylor must be his Young Boy for one month Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers[...]

Darby Allin Received A Little Help From Sting On AEW Dynamite

AEW New Year’s Smash Night 2 was main evented by a TNT Championship match between current champion Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage. The match was ve[...] Jan 13 - AEW New Year’s Smash Night 2 was main evented by a TNT Championship match between current champion Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage. The match was ve[...]

A Number Of Matches Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced the following matches for next week’s Dynamite on TNT. - Santana/Ortiz versus Sammy Guevara/Jake Hager versus Chris Jericho/M[...] Jan 13 - AEW has announced the following matches for next week’s Dynamite on TNT. - Santana/Ortiz versus Sammy Guevara/Jake Hager versus Chris Jericho/M[...]

Hornswoggle Had Surprise WWE Return Nixed Last Year

In a recent interview with Comicbook, Hornswoggle revealed he was set to make a return to WWE during the cinematic match between then Raw Tag Team Cha[...] Jan 13 - In a recent interview with Comicbook, Hornswoggle revealed he was set to make a return to WWE during the cinematic match between then Raw Tag Team Cha[...]

Nikki Bella Wants To Be On The WWE Creative Team

The Bella Twins were recently interviewed by Ashley Graham on Pretty Big Deal at the end of last year. During the interview, Nikki Bella revealed she&[...] Jan 13 - The Bella Twins were recently interviewed by Ashley Graham on Pretty Big Deal at the end of last year. During the interview, Nikki Bella revealed she&[...]

Conflicting Report Concerning Matt Riddle Re-Signing With WWE

We reported earlier this month via FightFul select that (Matt) Riddle has signed a new deal with WWE and agreed to a " three-year deal at $400,00[...] Jan 13 - We reported earlier this month via FightFul select that (Matt) Riddle has signed a new deal with WWE and agreed to a " three-year deal at $400,00[...]

First Match Confirmed For AEW Beach Break Special

AEW announced on tonight Dynamite on TNT that Britt Baker will be going up against Thunder Rosa at the February 3, 2021 Beach Break special event. Th[...] Jan 13 - AEW announced on tonight Dynamite on TNT that Britt Baker will be going up against Thunder Rosa at the February 3, 2021 Beach Break special event. Th[...]

Fight Pit Match Announced For Next Week’s WWE NXT

On tonight's WWE NXT broadcast it was announced The Fight Pit match between Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa will take place on next week’s W[...] Jan 13 - On tonight's WWE NXT broadcast it was announced The Fight Pit match between Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa will take place on next week’s W[...]

Two Teams Announced For The WWE NXT Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

The first two teams for the 2021 WWE NXT Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic have been announced on tonight's WWE NXT. NXT North American Cha[...] Jan 13 - The first two teams for the 2021 WWE NXT Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic have been announced on tonight's WWE NXT. NXT North American Cha[...]

The Rascalz Debut On Tonight's WWE NXT As MSK

The 2021 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tournament kicked off this week on WWE NXT. There has been much speculation regarding the mystery team who were[...] Jan 13 - The 2021 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tournament kicked off this week on WWE NXT. There has been much speculation regarding the mystery team who were[...]

How Much Money Did WWE Offer Retribution Members To Sign?

A report from Fightful Select reveals the four members of Retribution (not including Mustafa Ali) were offered three-year deals last fall at $250,000 [...] Jan 13 - A report from Fightful Select reveals the four members of Retribution (not including Mustafa Ali) were offered three-year deals last fall at $250,000 [...]

WWE Reportedly Decided Not To Sign ROH World Champion RUSH

A report from Wrestling Inc notes that WWE recently decided not to sign current Ring of Honor world champion RUSH. WWE reportedly turned down RUSH be[...] Jan 13 - A report from Wrestling Inc notes that WWE recently decided not to sign current Ring of Honor world champion RUSH. WWE reportedly turned down RUSH be[...]

Lita Says WWE Threatened To Fire Her If She Refused Live Sex Celebration

Lita has revealed WWE threatened to fire her if she refused to partake in a live sex celebration on Monday Night Raw in 2006. Lita revealed the infor[...] Jan 13 - Lita has revealed WWE threatened to fire her if she refused to partake in a live sex celebration on Monday Night Raw in 2006. Lita revealed the infor[...]

Official Details Revealed For WWE's Superstar Spectacle Event

WWE issued the following: in both English and Hindi. The unique showcase of Indian-inspired action will emanate from the state-of-th[...] Jan 13 - WWE issued the following: in both English and Hindi. The unique showcase of Indian-inspired action will emanate from the state-of-th[...]

'This Guy Is Not A Television Personality' - Jim Cornette Criticizes Johnny Gargano

On the most recent edition of his podcast, Jim Cornette was highly critial of WWE NXT star Johnny Gargano:“I can’t explain putting these f[...] Jan 13 - On the most recent edition of his podcast, Jim Cornette was highly critial of WWE NXT star Johnny Gargano:“I can’t explain putting these f[...]

Chris Jericho Reveals He Tested Positive For COVID-19

During the latest edition of his Talk Is Jericho podcast with Dr. Alex Patel this week, former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho revealed that he teste[...] Jan 13 - During the latest edition of his Talk Is Jericho podcast with Dr. Alex Patel this week, former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho revealed that he teste[...]

TNT To Produce First Annual AEW Dynamite Awards

TNT to Produce First Annual “AEW Dynamite Awards” Distributed Exclusively on Bleacher Report New Awards Show Celebrates AEW Stars a[...] Jan 13 - TNT to Produce First Annual “AEW Dynamite Awards” Distributed Exclusively on Bleacher Report New Awards Show Celebrates AEW Stars a[...]

Imapct Wrestling Reveals Big Changes To Their Announce Team

Impact Wrestling issued the following: Award-winning Wrestling Announcer Joins With Longtime Wrestler For New IMPACT Wrestling Broadcast Te[...] Jan 13 - Impact Wrestling issued the following: Award-winning Wrestling Announcer Joins With Longtime Wrestler For New IMPACT Wrestling Broadcast Te[...]