WWE NXT (1/13/2021) Quick Results
Posted By: Joe West on Jan 14, 2021
Candice LeRae defeated Shotzi Blackheart
Dusty Rhodes Tag-Team Classic Round: The Grizzled Young Veterans defeated Ever-Rise Johnny Gargano defeated Dexter Lumis
Dusty Rhodes Tag-Team Classic Round: MSK defeated Jake Atlas and Isaiah Scott
Dusty Rhodes Tag-Team Classic Round: The Undisputed Era defeated Breezango
