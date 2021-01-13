Darby Allin Received A Little Help From Sting On AEW Dynamite

AEW New Year’s Smash Night 2 was main evented by a TNT Championship match between current champion Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage.

The match was very much Cage's size and dominance against the size of Allin who showed a lot of smartness during the match, at one pointing tieing Cage's boots together!

The conclusion of the match came about when Allin went for the Coffin Drop but Ricky Starks interfered in the bout. However, the lights went out in the arena and Sting suddenly appeared and he took out Starks. Allin would then hit a Crucifix Bomb to retain the TNT title.