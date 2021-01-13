Nikki Bella Wants To Be On The WWE Creative Team

The Bella Twins were recently interviewed by Ashley Graham on Pretty Big Deal at the end of last year. During the interview, Nikki Bella revealed she’s interested in being a part of the WWE Creative team in the future.

"Brie’s husband [Daniel Bryan] is part of the creative team and works a lot with Vince McMahon on the creative stuff. I’ve always thought, in the back of my head, ‘I would really like to do that for the women.’

I’ve lived it as a WWE Superstar, but I’m also a fan. I know what the people and I know how to get the best out of each woman because I know them. It’d be a lot of fun to be on creative."