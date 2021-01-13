Conflicting Report Concerning Matt Riddle Re-Signing With WWE

We reported earlier this month via FightFul select that (Matt) Riddle has signed a new deal with WWE and agreed to a " three-year deal at $400,000 per year guaranteed plus $50,000 for every show in Saudi Arabia."

It was reported at the time that Riddle turned down the initial deal offered by WWE but then signed on better terms last month.

In a small update, Bryan Alvarez noted on Wrestling Observer Live, that Riddle hasn't re-signed with WWE as yet, although he has pretty much agreed to the deal on the table.

"Remember when they offered him a new deal? I don’t think he’s signed yet. Just want to throw that out there."

Alvarez added this could be the reason Riddle lost to United States Champion Bobby Lashley and was subsequently attacked by him during his match against MVP on Monday's WWE Raw.

WWE also originally had plans for Riddle vs. Lashley at the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view but there appears to be no word on him wrestling a singles match on PPV at the moment.