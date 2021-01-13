First Match Confirmed For AEW Beach Break Special

As mentioned earlier tonight! LIVE! Wednesday, Feb 3rd at BEACH BREAK It's @thunderrosa22 vs. Dr. @realbrittbaker D.M.D w/ @RebelTanea . pic.twitter.com/C4p2GeggX9

IT'S OFFICIAL (maybe not in the mind of Britt Baker though) Feb 3rd at BEACH BREAK! It's @thunderrosa22 vs. Dr. @RealBrittBaker D.M.D WATCH #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama pic.twitter.com/dtE2ClVHEf

This fight was originally due for tonight's Dynamite, but Rosa was pulled due to COVID-19 safety protocols.

The match was made official when Rosa released a video promo during Baker’s Waiting Room Segment.

AEW announced on tonight Dynamite on TNT that Britt Baker will be going up against Thunder Rosa at the February 3, 2021 Beach Break special event.

