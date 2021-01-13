WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Fight Pit Match Announced For Next Week’s WWE NXT
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 13, 2021
On tonight's WWE NXT broadcast it was announced The Fight Pit match between Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa will take place on next week’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network.
The match was originally due to take place last week on the NXT New Year’s Evil special but was delayed with an injury angle with Thatcher until this week.
