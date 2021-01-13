How Much Money Did WWE Offer Retribution Members To Sign?

A report from Fightful Select reveals the four members of Retribution (not including Mustafa Ali) were offered three-year deals last fall at $250,000 each per year. Ali was not offered one has he is already under contract.

The report notes the contract amount was "significantly lower" than has been offered in the past, which is likely due to the pandemic which has had a big impact on WWE finances this year.

We previously reported a number of WWE Superstars have decided not to sign new deal across Raw, SmackDown, and NXT until the pandemic is over.