Lita Says WWE Threatened To Fire Her If She Refused Live Sex Celebration

Lita has revealed WWE threatened to fire her if she refused to partake in a live sex celebration on Monday Night Raw in 2006.

Lita revealed the information on her official Twitch channel, of how she was uncomfortable with the segment. Cena, Edge and others tried to stop the segment but Vince McMahon was adamant it would go ahead.

Lita was told she would be let go from her contract if she refused.

Lita retired later that year after in a match against Mickie James at Survivor Series.

