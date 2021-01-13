'This Guy Is Not A Television Personality' - Jim Cornette Criticizes Johnny Gargano

On the most recent edition of his podcast, Jim Cornette was highly critial of WWE NXT star Johnny Gargano: “I can’t explain putting these f*cking two on the show constantly. I mean, even if he’s a good… her (Candice LaRae) aside? She’s just a run of the mill girl wrestler, who gives a sh*t? But he technically is a good performer.” “Sure if it wouldn’t be for his size, his lack of personality and his obnoxiously phoney interview style and everything else about him he’d be great. Give him a contract and make him a trainer, you know? He can do all the moves. Let him do motion capture for the video game.” “He can do all the moves but this guy is not a television personality that anybody wants to f*cking see. The only people that want to see it are the people that want to see moves.” (quote SEScoops.com )

How Much Money Did WWE Offer Retribution Members To Sign?

A report from Fightful Select reveals the four members of Retribution (not including Mustafa Ali) were offered three-year deals last fall at $250,000 each per year. Ali was not offered one has he is a[...] Jan 13 - A report from Fightful Select reveals the four members of Retribution (not including Mustafa Ali) were offered three-year deals last fall at $250,000 each per year. Ali was not offered one has he is a[...]

WWE Reportedly Decided Not To Sign ROH World Champion RUSH

A report from Wrestling Inc notes that WWE recently decided not to sign current Ring of Honor world champion RUSH. WWE reportedly turned down RUSH because his asking price was too high for their liki[...] Jan 13 - A report from Wrestling Inc notes that WWE recently decided not to sign current Ring of Honor world champion RUSH. WWE reportedly turned down RUSH because his asking price was too high for their liki[...]

Lita Says WWE Threatened To Fire Her If She Refused Live Sex Celebration

Lita has revealed WWE threatened to fire her if she refused to partake in a live sex celebration on Monday Night Raw in 2006. Lita revealed the information on her official Twitch channel, of how she [...] Jan 13 - Lita has revealed WWE threatened to fire her if she refused to partake in a live sex celebration on Monday Night Raw in 2006. Lita revealed the information on her official Twitch channel, of how she [...]

Official Details Revealed For WWE's Superstar Spectacle Event

WWE issued the following: in both English and Hindi. The unique showcase of Indian-inspired action will emanate from the state-of-the-art WWE ThunderDome and incorporate stunning ele[...] Jan 13 - WWE issued the following: in both English and Hindi. The unique showcase of Indian-inspired action will emanate from the state-of-the-art WWE ThunderDome and incorporate stunning ele[...]

Chris Jericho Reveals He Tested Positive For COVID-19

During the latest edition of his Talk Is Jericho podcast with Dr. Alex Patel this week, former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19 back in September 2020. He[...] Jan 13 - During the latest edition of his Talk Is Jericho podcast with Dr. Alex Patel this week, former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19 back in September 2020. He[...]

TNT To Produce First Annual AEW Dynamite Awards

TNT to Produce First Annual “AEW Dynamite Awards” Distributed Exclusively on Bleacher Report New Awards Show Celebrates AEW Stars and Top Moments on Jan. 27 via Livestream on t[...] Jan 13 - TNT to Produce First Annual “AEW Dynamite Awards” Distributed Exclusively on Bleacher Report New Awards Show Celebrates AEW Stars and Top Moments on Jan. 27 via Livestream on t[...]

Imapct Wrestling Reveals Big Changes To Their Announce Team

Impact Wrestling issued the following: Award-winning Wrestling Announcer Joins With Longtime Wrestler For New IMPACT Wrestling Broadcast Team Josh Mathews Has Been Promoted To Behind-The-C[...] Jan 13 - Impact Wrestling issued the following: Award-winning Wrestling Announcer Joins With Longtime Wrestler For New IMPACT Wrestling Broadcast Team Josh Mathews Has Been Promoted To Behind-The-C[...]

Val Venis' Twitter Account Temporarily Blocked After Calling Hunter Biden a Pedophile

WWE alumni Val Venis has been temporarily blocked on Twitter due to violating their “Child Sexual Exploitation Policy”. Venis, real name Sean Morley, is known for often sharing conspiracy[...] Jan 12 - WWE alumni Val Venis has been temporarily blocked on Twitter due to violating their “Child Sexual Exploitation Policy”. Venis, real name Sean Morley, is known for often sharing conspiracy[...]

Lacey Says “Thank You Daddy!” To Ric Flair, Alexa Bliss Comments On Fireball Segment

- WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair helped Lacey Evans pick up a victory over his daughter Charlotte Flair on Monday's WWE Raw, Lacey followed up after the match with the following tweet: “Idk what&r[...] Jan 12 - - WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair helped Lacey Evans pick up a victory over his daughter Charlotte Flair on Monday's WWE Raw, Lacey followed up after the match with the following tweet: “Idk what&r[...]

News On Turnbuckle Breaking On Raw, Guests Set For This Week’s The Bump

- The spot in on Monday's WWE RAW with Keith Lee breaking the turnbuckle was intentional and not an accident. Dave Meltzer revealed the following on Wrestling Observer Radio: "The mentality is that b[...] Jan 12 - - The spot in on Monday's WWE RAW with Keith Lee breaking the turnbuckle was intentional and not an accident. Dave Meltzer revealed the following on Wrestling Observer Radio: "The mentality is that b[...]

AEW Console Game Will Feature 'Unusual Modes', But No GM Mode

During an interview with IGN, Kenny Omega discussed the upcoming AEW video game and also adderessed rumors of a General Manager mode. “I can say right now that we’re not sure of ho[...] Jan 12 - During an interview with IGN, Kenny Omega discussed the upcoming AEW video game and also adderessed rumors of a General Manager mode. “I can say right now that we’re not sure of ho[...]

Update On The Production Of The WWE Superstar Spectacle

A report from Sportskeeda reveals the WWE Superstar Spectacle event will be filmed from the WWE ThunderDome at Tropicana Field. It was originally thought it would be held at the WWE Performance Center[...] Jan 12 - A report from Sportskeeda reveals the WWE Superstar Spectacle event will be filmed from the WWE ThunderDome at Tropicana Field. It was originally thought it would be held at the WWE Performance Center[...]

WWE WrestleMania 24 Pay-Per-View Back On WWE Network

As reported a few days ago, the WWE WrestleMania 24 pay-per-view event was recently pulled from the WWE Network reasons unknown. However, the event is now back on the network. According to Mike Johns[...] Jan 12 - As reported a few days ago, the WWE WrestleMania 24 pay-per-view event was recently pulled from the WWE Network reasons unknown. However, the event is now back on the network. According to Mike Johns[...]

Why WWE Royal Rumble 2021 Event Will Have No Fans

In response to those asking about no fans at the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble 2021 event, @WrestleVotes tweeted the following: Still getting a ton of Royal Rumble / fan attendance questions. The fact [...] Jan 12 - In response to those asking about no fans at the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble 2021 event, @WrestleVotes tweeted the following: Still getting a ton of Royal Rumble / fan attendance questions. The fact [...]

Update On Ric Flair’s Current WWE Status

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is reportedly returning to WWE television as a regular character, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. During Monday's WWE Raw, Flair help Lacey Evans de[...] Jan 12 - WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is reportedly returning to WWE television as a regular character, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. During Monday's WWE Raw, Flair help Lacey Evans de[...]

The Latest News On The Current COVID-19 Outbreak In WWE

On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed the current COVID-19 outbreak which is impacting WWE: "So, there are at least four, including Drew McIntyre, WWE wrestlers [...] Jan 12 - On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed the current COVID-19 outbreak which is impacting WWE: "So, there are at least four, including Drew McIntyre, WWE wrestlers [...]

WWE Monday Night Raw Results (01/11/2021)

The following are the results of the January 11, 2021 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. Triple H and Randy Orton opened the show. Orton challenged Triple H to a fight later on in the night. 2. [...] Jan 11 - The following are the results of the January 11, 2021 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. Triple H and Randy Orton opened the show. Orton challenged Triple H to a fight later on in the night. 2. [...]

What Happened When Randy Orton Fought Triple H at the End of Raw? (Spoilers)

In the final segment of tonight's Raw, Randy Orton and WWE COO Triple H got into a brawl, which saw the return of Alexa Bliss. After Triple H disappeared from the ring, Alexa shot a fireball int[...] Jan 11 - In the final segment of tonight's Raw, Randy Orton and WWE COO Triple H got into a brawl, which saw the return of Alexa Bliss. After Triple H disappeared from the ring, Alexa shot a fireball int[...]

Were Dana Brooke & Mandy Rose Able to Defeat Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler on Raw? (Spoilers)

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler defeated the team of Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke. It's all about building momentum tow[...] Jan 11 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler defeated the team of Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke. It's all about building momentum tow[...]

Was Drew Gulak Able to Defeat A.J. Styles on Raw? (Spoilers)

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak took on former two-time WWE World Champion A.J. Styles for the right to compete in the 2021 Men's Royal Rumb[...] Jan 11 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak took on former two-time WWE World Champion A.J. Styles for the right to compete in the 2021 Men's Royal Rumb[...]

Who Won the U.S. Championship Match Between Bobby Lashley and Matt Riddle on Raw? (Spoilers)

Tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw featured a WWE United States Championship Match, as Bobby Lashley put his title on the line against Matt Riddle. Lashley successfully retained his cham[...] Jan 11 - Tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw featured a WWE United States Championship Match, as Bobby Lashley put his title on the line against Matt Riddle. Lashley successfully retained his cham[...]

Was Xavier Woods Able to Defeat T-Bar of RETRIBUTION on Raw? (Spoilers)

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, T-Bar of RETRBUTION defeated Xavier Woods of The New Day by pinfall. Can @AustinCreedWins overcome the numbers game against @TBARRetribution?! #W[...] Jan 11 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, T-Bar of RETRBUTION defeated Xavier Woods of The New Day by pinfall. Can @AustinCreedWins overcome the numbers game against @TBARRetribution?! #W[...]

Who Emerged Victorious Between Sheamus and Keith Lee on Raw? (Spoilers)

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former NXT Champion Keith Lee defeated former WWE World Champion Sheamus by pinfall after delivering the Spirit Bomb. Just when you thought @RealKeith[...] Jan 11 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former NXT Champion Keith Lee defeated former WWE World Champion Sheamus by pinfall after delivering the Spirit Bomb. Just when you thought @RealKeith[...]