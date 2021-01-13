Chris Jericho Reveals He Tested Positive For COVID-19

During the latest edition of his Talk Is Jericho podcast with Dr. Alex Patel this week, former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19 back in September 2020. Here is what he said:

“I tested positive, maybe back in September. and I had zero symptoms. One of the ones that you said… I had my ten days in isolation. Stayed away from everybody. And, I didn’t have a symptom, I didn’t even know I had it. I went and got tested just in general, and it’s one of the ones where they said I was positive, and I was like, ‘Really? You serious?’

And I had nothing, like I didn’t have a headache, I didn’t have a cough, which is a very lucky thing. But I think, on top of that, Alex, and you’ll know this… once I did have it and it wasn’t a false positive ’cause I took three different tests and they were all positive, but now, I have the antibodies.”