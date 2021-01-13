WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
TNT To Produce First Annual AEW Dynamite Awards

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 13, 2021

TNT To Produce First Annual AEW Dynamite Awards

TNT to Produce First Annual “AEW Dynamite Awards” Distributed Exclusively on Bleacher Report 

New Awards Show Celebrates AEW Stars and Top Moments on Jan. 27 via Livestream on the Bleacher Report App 

Voting Opens Today at www.AEWAwards.com 

January 13, 2021 – TNT and Bleacher Report announced today the first annual “AEW  Dynamite Awards,” a new awards show honoring the top AEW stars and viral moments of  the past year. The show will livestream on Wednesday, January 27, at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT,  exclusively on the Bleacher Report app.

Starting today, fans can vote for their favorites in a variety of categories – including Best  Moment on the Mic, Biggest Surprise, Breakout Star and Biggest Beatdown – by visiting  www.AEWAwards.com.

Shaquille O’Neal, Bert Kreischer, Chael Sonnen, Curtis Granderson, Camille Kostek, Kevin  Hefferman, Steve Lemme, Ron Funches, Danielle Fishel Karp and Jensen Karp are among the  virtual award presenters.

The B/R app’s AEW stream is home to an active fan base reaching nearly 150,000 subscribers  each month. During the “AEW Dynamite Awards,” fans will be able to post and comment in  real-time as awards are announced. The event will also be supported and promoted across  B/R social channels – the #1 most engaged sports media brand on Twitter, Facebook, and  Instagram. The show will also be available on TNT’s YouTube channel and AEW’s social  channels following the event.

The first annual “AEW Dynamite Awards” nominees:

 

Best Moment on the Mic:

• MJF “We Deserve Better” Speech

• Cody Rhodes accepts Dog Collar Match

• Jon Moxley accepts Inner Circle Invitation

• Brandi Rhodes confronts Jade Cargill

• Orange Cassidy Debates Chris Jericho

Biggest Surprise:

• Matt Hardy’s Debut

• Jake the Snake Roberts confronts Cody

 

• Brodie Lee arrives as The Exalted One

• Sting’s AEW Debut

• Miro revealed as Best Man

Breakout Star – Male:

• Orange Cassidy

• Darby Allin

• Eddie Kingston

• John Silver

Breakout Star – Female:

• Hikaru Shida

• Anna Jay

• Tay Conti

• Big Swole

• Penelope Ford

Biggest Beatdown:

• Inner Circle jumps Orange Cassidy

• Dark Order attacks Nightmare Family

• Nyla Rose puts Riho + Shida through tables

• Brian Cage sneak attacks Jon Moxley

• The Nightmare Family and Inner Circle brawl

High Flyer Award:

• Rey Fenix

• Marq Quen

• Nick Jackson

• PAC

Hardest Moment to Clean Up After:

• Orange Cassidy drops orange juice on The Inner Circle • The Parking Lot Brawl

• The Bunkhouse Match

• Big Swole dumps garbage on Dr. Britt Baker

Biggest WTF Moment

• Cody Rhodes steel cage moonsault

• Sammy Guevara hit by golf cart

• Kenny Omega wins AEW World Championship and walks out of AEW • Bloody Dr. Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida

• Young Bucks frog splash off the stadium railing

LOL Award

• Jericho + MJF: Le Dinner Debonair

• Britt Baker waxes Tony Schiavone

• Young Bucks kick MJF into a pool

• Inner Circle Vegas Trip

Best Twitter Follow

• MJF

• Orange Cassidy

• Dr. Britt Baker

• Nyla Rose

Bleacher Report PPV Moment of the Year

• Stadium Stampede

• Moxley wins AEW Championship

• Shida wins AEW Women’s Championship

• Omega + Page defeat The Young Bucks

• Darby Allin wins TNT Title from Cody

• The Young Bucks win AEW Tag Team title

About AEW

Founded by CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan, AEW is a new professional wrestling league  headlined by Cody & Brandi Rhodes, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson), Chris  Jericho, Hangman Page and Jon Moxley. For the first time in many years, AEW is offering an  alternative to mainstream wrestling, with a roster of world-class talent that is injecting new spirit,  freshness and energy to the industry. The inaugural event under the AEW banner was the sold-out  DOUBLE OR NOTHING PPV in Las Vegas in May 2019.

AEW began airing its weekly show on TNT on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, from 8-10 p.m. ET. The show,  “AEW DYNAMITE,” is Wednesday’s No. 1 wrestling show and attracts the youngest wrestling  audience on television. AEW’s multi-platform content also includes “AEW DARK,” a weekly pro wrestling YouTube series, “Being the Elite” a weekly behind-the-scenes YouTube series, and “AEW  Unrestricted,” a weekly podcast series co-produced with WarnerMedia. For more info, check out  @AEW (Twitter), @AllEliteWrestling (Instagram), / AllEliteWrestling (FB), AllEliteWrestling (YouTube).

About TNT

TNT, a WarnerMedia brand, is watched by more people than any other cable network and known  for big, lean-forward television that gives viewers the best seat in the house for electrifying stories,  dynamic characters and thrilling events. TNT is home to some of television’s most popular original  series including “Snowpiercer,” “The Alienist: The Angel of Darkness,” “Animal Kingdom” and  “Claws.” TNT is expanding its programming to include premium unscripted with the  docuseries ”ShaqLife.” TNT also presents popular shows such as “Bones” and “Castle,” in addition  to primetime specials and sports coverage, including the NBA and NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball  Championships and the professional wrestling league All Elite Wrestling (AEW), which has exploded  onto the scene with “AEW Dynamite,” premiering as the night’s #1 wrestling show.  Website: www.tntdrama.com

About Bleacher Report

Bleacher Report is a leading sports media brand reaching more than 200 million hyper-connected  young sports fans each month through distribution of premium content. It is the #1 sports brand  driving engagement and video views across all social platforms and the Bleacher Report app, while  fueling offline engagement through unparalleled experiences that blend sports with culture.  Bleacher Report has a portfolio of brands that includes House of Highlights, B/R Football, B/R Kicks,  B/R Gridiron and B/R Betting, delivering customized content that caters to the unique passions of

its fans across its owned and operated channels and world-leading social platforms. Bleacher  Report is a division of Turner Sports, which provides it access to premium live content from the  NBA, Major League Baseball, and NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship. Find Bleacher  Report on the industry-leading Bleacher Report app, www.bleacherreport.com and on Instagram  @BleacherReport.

About WarnerMedia

WarnerMedia is a leading media and entertainment company that creates and distributes premium  and popular content from a diverse array of talented storytellers and journalists to global audiences  through its consumer brands including: HBO, Warner Bros., TNT, TBS, CNN, DC Entertainment,  Wizarding World, New Line, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, truTV and others.  WarnerMedia is part of AT&T Inc.(NYSE:T).


