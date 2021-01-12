AEW Console Game Will Feature 'Unusual Modes', But No GM Mode

During an interview with IGN, Kenny Omega discussed the upcoming AEW video game and also adderessed rumors of a General Manager mode.

“I can say right now that we’re not sure of how many wrestlers will be available upon release, but one thing I can say is that the number of wrestlers in the AEW is growing all the time, and the roster of wrestlers in the game will reflect that,” stated. “There will be a campaign, and various other unusual modes, and you will be able to edit your own wrestler, too.”

“I want to give the player a little more control over when he can reverse moves, instead of it being completely random,” Omega stated. “No Mercy and Virtual Pro Wrestling had a ‘counter’ button, but you never knew if you would counter or not, and there was no indication of if you could or if you would. It would just sometimes happen. So I’ve been thinking about if there is some sort of merit to giving the player more control over when you can counter, and would it be more fun that way. Or maybe we will create a counter system. None of this is final yet though.” (Quote HeelByNature.com)