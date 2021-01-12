WWE WrestleMania 24 Pay-Per-View Back On WWE Network

As reported a few days ago, the WWE WrestleMania 24 pay-per-view event was recently pulled from the WWE Network reasons unknown. However, the event is now back on the network.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, the event was removed for a period due to the music rights of Floyd Mayweather’s theme music, which he used for his match entrance against Big Show.

Johnson noted the company was forced to remove the event to make necessary changes to WrestleMania 24. It is expected other events around this period might have to be removed for changes to production.

Back in 2010, WWE had issues with the music during the DVD production and a lawsuit was filed at the time by one of the producers but was later dismissed.