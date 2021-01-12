Update On Ric Flair’s Current WWE Status
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 12, 2021
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is reportedly returning to WWE television as a regular character, according to Dave Meltzer on
Wrestling Observer Radio.
During Monday's WWE Raw, Flair help Lacey Evans defeat his daughter, Charlotte Flair, in a singles match. They both then left the ring together in what looks to be a new relationship.
It remains unknown how long Flair will remain on television.
https://wrestlr.me/65982/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Jan 12
Jan 12 - - WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair helped Lacey Evans pick up a victory over his daughter Charlotte Flair on Monday's WWE Raw, Lacey followed up after the [...]
Jan 12
Jan 12 - - The spot in on Monday's WWE RAW with Keith Lee breaking the turnbuckle was intentional and not an accident. Dave Meltzer revealed the following on W[...]
Jan 12
Jan 12 - During an interview with IGN, Kenny Omega discussed the upcoming AEW video game and also adderessed rumors of a General Manager mode. “I[...]
Jan 12
Jan 12 - A report from Sportskeeda reveals the WWE Superstar Spectacle event will be filmed from the WWE ThunderDome at Tropicana Field. It was originally thou[...]
Jan 12
Jan 12 - As reported a few days ago, the WWE WrestleMania 24 pay-per-view event was recently pulled from the WWE Network reasons unknown. However, the event is[...]
Jan 12
Jan 12 - In response to those asking about no fans at the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble 2021 event, @WrestleVotes tweeted the following: Still getting a ton of [...]
Jan 12
Jan 12 - WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is reportedly returning to WWE television as a regular character, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. [...]
Jan 12
Jan 12 - On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed the current COVID-19 outbreak which is impacting WWE: "So, there are at l[...]
Jan 11
Jan 11 - The following are the results of the January 11, 2021 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. Triple H and Randy Orton opened the show. Orton challeng[...]
Jan 11
Jan 11 - In the final segment of tonight's Raw, Randy Orton and WWE COO Triple H got into a brawl, which saw the return of Alexa Bliss. After Triple H di[...]
Jan 11
Jan 11 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler defeated the team of Mandy Rose and Da[...]
Jan 11
Jan 11 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak took on former two-time WWE World Champion A.J. Styles for[...]
Jan 11
Jan 11 - Tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw featured a WWE United States Championship Match, as Bobby Lashley put his title on the line against Ma[...]
Jan 11
Jan 11 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, T-Bar of RETRBUTION defeated Xavier Woods of The New Day by pinfall. Can @AustinCreedWins overc[...]
Jan 11
Jan 11 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former NXT Champion Keith Lee defeated former WWE World Champion Sheamus by pinfall after delivering th[...]
Jan 11
Jan 11 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the team of Keith Lee and Sheamus were able to pick up a victory over The Miz and John Morrison. [...]
Jan 11
Jan 11 - Jeff Hardy competed in two straight matches on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. Although he initially suffered a loss to Jaxson Ryker, Hard[...]
Jan 11
Jan 11 - Tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw featured a match between Lacey Evans and one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Charlotte Fla[...]
Jan 11
Jan 11 - In the opening segment of tonight's episode of Raw, former Evolution stablemates Randy Orton and Triple H exchanged words over Orton's recent beh[...]
Jan 11
Jan 11 - The Rock has announced the launch of his own brand of energy drinks, called Zoa Energy. Here’s what he posted about the brand: "Ladies[...]
Jan 11
Jan 11 - During a Twitter Q&A Ryback had the following to say about Paul Heyman. "Paul was a piece of shit and he knows it. I would destroy him with an [...]
Jan 11
Jan 11 - It is being reported by CNBC that the group that organized the pro-Donald Trump rally, which led to an insurrection attempt in Washington DC and five [...]
Jan 11
Jan 11 - WWE has just announced that Drew McIntyre, the current WWE Champion, has tested positive for COVID-19. This comes after announcing Goldberg vs. McInt[...]
Jan 11
Jan 11 - One half of the AEW Tag Team Champions Nick Jackson took to Instagram to talk about COVID-19, and his experiences with it. "Crazy to think there&rs[...]
Jan 11
Jan 11 - New Japan Pro Wrestling star Jay White announced that he's done with NJPW following his loss at WrestleKingdom 15, stating that he doesn't want to wor[...]