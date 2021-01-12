The Latest News On The Current COVID-19 Outbreak In WWE

On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed the current COVID-19 outbreak which is impacting WWE:

"So, there are at least four, including Drew McIntyre, WWE wrestlers that I'm aware of that have or just got over COVID, and there may be more. Those were only the names I know."

"And, there was one on SmackDown who did miss SmackDown, was written and scheduled on the show, and was taken off."

"There are at least, there is one who is a big star who just returned from COVID, and then there is another one who is in NXT."

"And there are probably others who are going to be kept out due to contact tracing; I'm going to guess. So, like tonight's show was obviously very much a skeleton show. You could see by people working multiple matches, and I know a lot of talent you'd expect to be on the show was not there. And I do not know anyone else on RAW that's tested positive, but obviously, if you can watch the show, you can deduct who wasn't there, and there were a lot of people not there." (quote Sportskeeda.com)