The Latest News On The Current COVID-19 Outbreak In WWE
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 12, 2021
On the latest episode of
Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed the current COVID-19 outbreak which is impacting WWE:
"So, there are at least four, including Drew McIntyre, WWE wrestlers that I'm aware of that have or just got over COVID, and there may be more. Those were only the names I know."
"And, there was one on SmackDown who did miss SmackDown, was written and scheduled on the show, and was taken off."
"There are at least, there is one who is a big star who just returned from COVID, and then there is another one who is in NXT."
"And there are probably others who are going to be kept out due to contact tracing; I'm going to guess. So, like tonight's show was obviously very much a skeleton show. You could see by people working multiple matches, and I know a lot of talent you'd expect to be on the show was not there. And I do not know anyone else on RAW that's tested positive, but obviously, if you can watch the show, you can deduct who wasn't there, and there were a lot of people not there."
(quote Sportskeeda.com)
https://wrestlr.me/65981/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Jan 12
Jan 12 - - WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair helped Lacey Evans pick up a victory over his daughter Charlotte Flair on Monday's WWE Raw, Lacey followed up after the [...]
Jan 12
Jan 12 - - The spot in on Monday's WWE RAW with Keith Lee breaking the turnbuckle was intentional and not an accident. Dave Meltzer revealed the following on W[...]
Jan 12
Jan 12 - During an interview with IGN, Kenny Omega discussed the upcoming AEW video game and also adderessed rumors of a General Manager mode. “I[...]
Jan 12
Jan 12 - A report from Sportskeeda reveals the WWE Superstar Spectacle event will be filmed from the WWE ThunderDome at Tropicana Field. It was originally thou[...]
Jan 12
Jan 12 - As reported a few days ago, the WWE WrestleMania 24 pay-per-view event was recently pulled from the WWE Network reasons unknown. However, the event is[...]
Jan 12
Jan 12 - In response to those asking about no fans at the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble 2021 event, @WrestleVotes tweeted the following: Still getting a ton of [...]
Jan 12
Jan 12 - WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is reportedly returning to WWE television as a regular character, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. [...]
Jan 12
Jan 12 - On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed the current COVID-19 outbreak which is impacting WWE: "So, there are at l[...]
Jan 11
Jan 11 - The following are the results of the January 11, 2021 edition of Monday Night Raw: 1. Triple H and Randy Orton opened the show. Orton challeng[...]
Jan 11
Jan 11 - In the final segment of tonight's Raw, Randy Orton and WWE COO Triple H got into a brawl, which saw the return of Alexa Bliss. After Triple H di[...]
Jan 11
Jan 11 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler defeated the team of Mandy Rose and Da[...]
Jan 11
Jan 11 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak took on former two-time WWE World Champion A.J. Styles for[...]
Jan 11
Jan 11 - Tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw featured a WWE United States Championship Match, as Bobby Lashley put his title on the line against Ma[...]
Jan 11
Jan 11 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, T-Bar of RETRBUTION defeated Xavier Woods of The New Day by pinfall. Can @AustinCreedWins overc[...]
Jan 11
Jan 11 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, former NXT Champion Keith Lee defeated former WWE World Champion Sheamus by pinfall after delivering th[...]
Jan 11
Jan 11 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the team of Keith Lee and Sheamus were able to pick up a victory over The Miz and John Morrison. [...]
Jan 11
Jan 11 - Jeff Hardy competed in two straight matches on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. Although he initially suffered a loss to Jaxson Ryker, Hard[...]
Jan 11
Jan 11 - Tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw featured a match between Lacey Evans and one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Charlotte Fla[...]
Jan 11
Jan 11 - In the opening segment of tonight's episode of Raw, former Evolution stablemates Randy Orton and Triple H exchanged words over Orton's recent beh[...]
Jan 11
Jan 11 - The Rock has announced the launch of his own brand of energy drinks, called Zoa Energy. Here’s what he posted about the brand: "Ladies[...]
Jan 11
Jan 11 - During a Twitter Q&A Ryback had the following to say about Paul Heyman. "Paul was a piece of shit and he knows it. I would destroy him with an [...]
Jan 11
Jan 11 - It is being reported by CNBC that the group that organized the pro-Donald Trump rally, which led to an insurrection attempt in Washington DC and five [...]
Jan 11
Jan 11 - WWE has just announced that Drew McIntyre, the current WWE Champion, has tested positive for COVID-19. This comes after announcing Goldberg vs. McInt[...]
Jan 11
Jan 11 - One half of the AEW Tag Team Champions Nick Jackson took to Instagram to talk about COVID-19, and his experiences with it. "Crazy to think there&rs[...]
Jan 11
Jan 11 - New Japan Pro Wrestling star Jay White announced that he's done with NJPW following his loss at WrestleKingdom 15, stating that he doesn't want to wor[...]