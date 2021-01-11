WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
WWE Monday Night Raw Results (01/11/2021)
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Jan 11, 2021
The following are the results of the January 11, 2021 edition ofÂ
Monday Night Raw:
1. Triple H and Randy Orton opened the show. Orton challenged Triple H to a fight later on in the night.
2. Lacey Evans defeated Charlotte Flair thanks to Ric Flair, who betrayed his own daughter.
3. Jaxson Ryker (w/Elias) defeated Jeff Hardy after Elias distracted Hardy and Ryker rolled him up for the pinfall
4. Jeff Hardy defeated Elias (w/Jaxson Ryker)
5. Sheamus & Keith Lee defeated The Miz & John Morrison
6. Keith Lee defeated Sheamus
7. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre officially accepted Bill Goldberg's challenge
8. T-Bar of RETRIBUTION defeated Xavier Woods
9. Bobby Lashley (w/MVP) defeated Matt Riddle to retain his WWE United States Championship
10. Matt Riddle defeated MVP (w/US Champion Bobby Lashley) via disqualification after Lashley interferred
11. A.J. Styles (w/Omos) defeated Drew Gulak
12. Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler defeated Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke
13. The fight between Triple H and Randy Orton got interrupted by the return of Alexa Bliss, who threw a fireball in the eyes of Randy Orton
