'Paul Was A Piece Of Shit And He Knows It' - Ryback On Paul Heyman
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 11, 2021
During a Twitter Q&A Ryback had the following to say about Paul Heyman.
"Paul was a piece of shit and he knows it. I would destroy him with an open mic and no script. He has made a nice career for himself though latching on to talented wrestlers"
https://wrestlr.me/65968/
