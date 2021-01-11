Linda McMahon Connected To Group That Organized Chaotic Pro-Trump Rally

It is being reported by CNBC that the group that organized the pro-Donald Trump rally, which led to an insurrection attempt in Washington DC and five deaths, has links to Linda McMahon.

The group that organized the "March to Save America" is called Women for America First. These groups are often referred to as "dark money organizations", because they donâ€™t reveal their donors publicly.

Another group, America First Policies, is another pro-Trump dark money group and McMahon is the chairperson of it.

The McMahon family's legacy and their company's brand will be haunted by (among other things) the America First Action chair's political activity.



These days are polarizing. In hindsight they will be viewed with wider moral clarity. pic.twitter.com/GhCz080fvo â€” Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) January 7, 2021

Yesterday's GIF of Linda McMahon's political contributions showed information only as of the end of Jul 2020.



From Aug to Oct 2020, https://t.co/aID4nHnFzo records show McMahon contributed an additional $12.6 million to Trump super PAC, America First Action, which she chaired. pic.twitter.com/myuCttnjE9 â€” Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) January 9, 2021

McMahon was previously hired by Trump to be the head of the Small Business Administration. Wrestlenomics has reported her donations to the Trump campaign over the last four years as $23.4 million, including her largest in FEC records, $10 million to America First Action back in October.

Her total contributions equals $27.9 million.Â