Daniel Bryan On Who He'd Like To Wrestle Before He Retires

Daniel Bryan recently spoke with WWE on BT Sport and was asked what wrestlers he'd like to face before he retires.

"One person that I'd like to wrestle, just because he can do so many incredible things, is Ricochet. Same thing with like Apollo Crews...I think Apollo Crews is infinitely talented.

One of the guys who'd I'd really like to have a like real like...something where we can stuck in with that I've never had the opportunity to do is Shinsuke Nakamura.

There's those kinds of things. Any young talent, any new challenges. We've had matches here in WWE but we've never had one that's really built into a big match is Seth Rollins. Just because he's a hero of mine I'd love to do a match with Rey Mysterio...I'd love to work with his son."